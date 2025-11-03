Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHuge Cash Rewards For India And South Africa After Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Huge Cash Rewards For India And South Africa After Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

ICC awarded India a massive ₹42 crore for winning the 2025 Women’s World Cup - the highest ever in the tournament’s history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 12:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India scripted history by defeating South Africa by 52 runs to win their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

It was a monumental night for Indian cricket - after falling short in the 2005 and 2017 finals, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team finally lifted the coveted trophy on home soil. The victory not only etched India’s name among the world champions but also came with a record prize purse.

ICC awarded India a massive ₹42 crore for winning the 2025 Women’s World Cup - the highest ever in the tournament’s history and even surpassing the prize money Australia earned for winning the 2023 Men’s World Cup.

In addition, the BCCI announced an extra ₹125 crore reward for team’s extraordinary achievement.

The total prize pool for the Women’s World Cup 2025 was approximately ₹123 crore, distributed among all participating teams.

South Africa, the runners-up, received ₹20 crore, while semi-finalists Australia and England took home ₹11.95 crore each.

Teams finishing fifth and sixth - Sri Lanka and New Zealand - earned ₹7.8 crore each, and Bangladesh and Pakistan, who finished seventh and eighth respectively, were awarded ₹4.5 crore apiece.

Prize Distribution Summary:

Champion (India): ₹42 crore
Runner-up (South Africa): ₹20 crore
3rd – Australia: ₹11.95 crore
4th – England: ₹11.95 crore
5th – Sri Lanka: ₹7.8 crore
6th – New Zealand: ₹7.8 crore
7th – Bangladesh: ₹4.5 crore
8th – Pakistan: ₹4.5 crore

After a long 52-year wait, India has finally been crowned Women’s ODI World Champions for the very first time. In a historic triumph at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Since the inception of the Women’s World Cup in 1973, India had twice come agonizingly close - in 2005 and 2017 - only to fall short in the final. But 2025 finally marked the year when the dream came true. Under Harmanpreet’s inspirational leadership, the Indian women’s team etched their name in cricketing history, giving the nation a moment to cherish forever.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 12:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women Women World Cup 2025 Final Women World Cup 2025 Final Prize Money Women World Cup Final Prize Money
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
'Historic, Spectacular Win': PM Modi Lauds Indian Women's Cricket Team For Big Maiden World Cup Victory
Cities
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Truck In Rajasthan, PM Announces Ex Gratia
15 Devotees Killed As Tempo Traveller Rams Into Truck In Rajasthan, PM Announces Ex Gratia
Election 2025
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
'Kanpatti Pe Katta': PM Modi Accuses RJD Of ‘Snatching CM Post At Gunpoint’ At Bihar Rally
Bihar
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
‘56-Inch Chest Can Still Be Cowardly’: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out At PM Modi In Bihar Rally
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget