Huge Cash Rewards For India And South Africa After Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

India scripted history by defeating South Africa by 52 runs to win their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

It was a monumental night for Indian cricket - after falling short in the 2005 and 2017 finals, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team finally lifted the coveted trophy on home soil. The victory not only etched India’s name among the world champions but also came with a record prize purse.

ICC awarded India a massive ₹42 crore for winning the 2025 Women’s World Cup - the highest ever in the tournament’s history and even surpassing the prize money Australia earned for winning the 2023 Men’s World Cup.

In addition, the BCCI announced an extra ₹125 crore reward for team’s extraordinary achievement.

The total prize pool for the Women’s World Cup 2025 was approximately ₹123 crore, distributed among all participating teams.

South Africa, the runners-up, received ₹20 crore, while semi-finalists Australia and England took home ₹11.95 crore each.

Teams finishing fifth and sixth - Sri Lanka and New Zealand - earned ₹7.8 crore each, and Bangladesh and Pakistan, who finished seventh and eighth respectively, were awarded ₹4.5 crore apiece.

Prize Distribution Summary:

Champion (India): ₹42 crore

Runner-up (South Africa): ₹20 crore

3rd – Australia: ₹11.95 crore

4th – England: ₹11.95 crore

5th – Sri Lanka: ₹7.8 crore

6th – New Zealand: ₹7.8 crore

7th – Bangladesh: ₹4.5 crore

8th – Pakistan: ₹4.5 crore

After a long 52-year wait, India has finally been crowned Women’s ODI World Champions for the very first time. In a historic triumph at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Harmanpreet Kaur’s India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final of the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Since the inception of the Women’s World Cup in 1973, India had twice come agonizingly close - in 2005 and 2017 - only to fall short in the final. But 2025 finally marked the year when the dream came true. Under Harmanpreet’s inspirational leadership, the Indian women’s team etched their name in cricketing history, giving the nation a moment to cherish forever.