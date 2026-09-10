Huge Blow For India! Star Pacer Out Of IND vs AFG Series, Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah

Team India's preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan have been hit by a major setback, as fast bowler Harshit Rana is set to miss out due to a recurring injury. Meanwhile, the Indian team management is assessing the fitness and availability of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and pace-all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Harshit Rana's Injury Blow

Harshit Rana suffered an unexpected setback during match simulation drills as part of his Return to Play (RTP) protocols. Having previously dealt with a hamstring injury, this latest complication leaves his participation doubtful not only for the Afghanistan series but also for the forthcoming Asian Games campaign.

Medical Updates on Bumrah and Nitish Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy: The young all-rounder has reportedly cleared his necessary fitness evaluations and received the green light from medical staff, putting him on track to feature in the upcoming games.

Jasprit Bumrah: The board is expected to take a final call regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s inclusion before the squad gathers for pre-series training. Bumrah has been recovering under medical supervision, and a formal decision will determine if he joins the playing setup for the T20 matches.

Washington Sundar: The spin-all-rounder has successfully passed his fitness tests and cleared all parameters to join the squad.

India will face Afghanistan in three T20Is scheduled for September 13, 15, and 17. Following the series, the Indian squad is slated to travel to Tokyo for a solitary T20I against Japan before heading to their main campaign at the Asian Games.

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head record in T20Is

India holds a dominant head-to-head advantage over Afghanistan in T20 Internationals. The two teams have faced off 9 times in the shortest format, with India emerging victorious on 8 occasions, while 1 match ended in a no-result due to rain.

Afghanistan has yet to record a T20I victory against the Men in Blue, as India continues their unbeaten streak in this rivalry.