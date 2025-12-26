Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHow To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Details

How To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I: Live Streaming & TV Details

Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad have a golden opportunity to secure an unassailable lead and clinch the trophy with a win in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 10:12 AM (IST)

Fresh off their historic ODI World Cup victory, the Indian Women's team is set to face Sri Lanka Women in the 3rd T20I of their five-match series today, Friday, December 26, 2025.

Currently leading the series 2-0, Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad have a golden opportunity to secure an unassailable lead and clinch the trophy with a win in Thiruvananthapuram.

Match Overview & Timing

The action shifts from Visakhapatnam to the south as the two teams prepare for a high-stakes encounter. After dominant performances in the first two games - where Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma starred with the bat - India looks nearly unstoppable.

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30 PM IST)

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Where to Watch: Live Streaming & Telecast

For fans in India, India women vs Sri Lanka women T20I series is widely accessible across both digital and television platforms.

Live Streaming: The 3rd T20I will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Following the recent merger, this platform has become the primary digital destination for major cricket broadcasts in the country.

Live Telecast: On television, fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network. Multiple channels within the network are expected to broadcast the game with both English and Hindi commentary.

What's at Stake?

India has been clinical so far. In the first T20I, they chased down 122 with ease, and in the second, they bettered that by reaching a target of 129 in just 11.5 overs. For Sri Lanka, captain Chamari Athapaththu will need to play a monumental innings to keep her side alive in the series.

The match also marks a special moment for local fans in Kerala, as this is the first of the final three matches to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium. With young stars like Vaishnavi Sharma making an impact, the "Women in Blue" are building a formidable core for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Opinion
