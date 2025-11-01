India women vs South Africa women free live streaming: The grand finale of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will see India and South Africa battle for glory on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Team India stormed into the final after a stunning victory over Australia in the semi-finals, while South Africa secured their first-ever World Cup final berth by defeating England.

Both teams are chasing their maiden Women’s World Cup title, setting the stage for a thrilling contest between two evenly matched sides.

Here’s when, where, and how you can watch the championship match live for free.

When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W Final live

India vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final will begin at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

The action will unfold at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. In India, the match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels. Viewers can also watch the match for free on DD Sports.

How to watch live streaming for free

Fans can enjoy free live streaming of India vs South Africa Women's World Cup final on JioCinema and Hotstar apps or websites. You can catch every moment of the match live on your mobile phone or laptop without any subscription charges.

Squads for IND-W vs SA-W Final

India Women’s Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chhetri, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy.

South Africa Women’s Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dirksen, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.

