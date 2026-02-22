How To Watch India vs South Africa, Super 8 Free Live Streaming In India

India vs South Africa free live streaming: India vs South Africa Super 8 match of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup is tonight, February 22. Premium subscriptions are standard, but there are several legal ways to catch IND vs SA Super 8 live action at the Narendra Modi Stadium without an extra cost.

IND vs SA Free Mobile Streaming (JioHotstar App)

Following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, the new JioHotstar platform is official digital home for T20 World Cup. Much like previous ICC tournaments, JioHotstar is offering Free Live Streaming for all mobile app users in India.

How to watch: Simply download JioHotstar app on your smartphone. You can watch the full match for free, though it may be in Standard Definition (SD) with occasional ads.

DD Free Dish (DD Sports)

For fans who don't have a cable or satellite subscription, DD Sports remains the best option for television in India. Under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, all "matches of national importance" involving India must be shared with the public broadcaster.

Where to watch: If you use DD Free Dish, India vs South Africa Super 8 match of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup will be telecast live on DD Sports channel. Note that this is generally restricted to free-to-air platform and may not be available on DD Sports via private DTH operators like Tata Play or Airtel Digital TV.

IND vs SA Toss Update, Playing XIs

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first against India in today’s Super 8 clash. India remains unchanged, while the Proteas have made four changes.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.