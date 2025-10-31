How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Online For Free, Match Start Time And Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHow To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Online For Free, Match Start Time And Details

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND vs AUS Live: The second T20 match between India and Australia will be played today, Friday, October 31st. This match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

First T20 match between India and Australia was washed out due to rain. India, batting first, scored 97 runs for the loss of one wicket, but rain disrupted the rest of the match. Now, both teams will take the field in Melbourne to play the second T20 match.

What time will IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match start?

The second T20 match between India and Australia will begin at 1:45 pm today. Toss will take place at 1:15 pm, exactly half an hour before the start of the match. Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and Australian captain Mitch Marsh will take the field for the toss.

Where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match for free?

The second T20 match between India and Australia can be watched for free on TV. DD Sports will stream the match live. Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for IND-AUS match. This match can also be watched live on Star Sports.

Which OTT platform can you watch live?

All matches of this ongoing India-Australia series can also be watched live on Jio Hotstar app or its website.

Indian squad for IND vs AUS T20 series: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Jitesh Sharma.

Australian squad for IND vs AUS T20 series: Mitch Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Ben Dwarshuis, and Tanveer Sangha.

