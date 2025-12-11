Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
How To Buy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: All You Need To Know

ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales, with prices starting from Rs 100. Here’s how and where fans can book seats for matches in India and Sri Lanka.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed date, time and other details for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026's ticket sales.

The event, held every two years, will kick off in February, hosted by India (defending champions) and Sri Lanka (former winners).

The schedule, groups, and venues for the coveted tournament have already been revealed, so fans can take them into account when trying to get tickets for their favorite team's matches. 

With that said, here's a brief guide on how to buy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tickets.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: How To Buy

Tickets for the next T20 World Cup will go on sale later today, December 11, 2025, at 6:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), as revealed by the ICC. 

Those interested need to visit tickets.cricketworldcup.com, where they can search for team-specific match tickets, or go through the entire schedule. 

Those in India will be redirected to BookMyShow for the ticket purchasing process, where they can filter through different host cities.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Price

As per the information revealed by the ICC, tickets in India will start at just Rs 100, and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka.

However, it must be noted that the cheapest price varies by venue and match. For example, tickets for the Namibia vs Netherlands match, which will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium cost Rs 150 onwards, whereas tickets for the India vs Namibia clash at the same venue start from Rs 500. 

Similarly, the cheapest ticket for India's match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (against USA) start from Rs 750.

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group Stage Matches

India vs USA - Mumbai, February 7, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Namibia - Delhi, February 12, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Pakistan - Colombo, February 15, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

India vs Netherlands - Ahmedabad, February 18, 2026, 7:00 PM IST

Only the top two sides from each group will move on to the Super Eight stage, meaning the schedule and locations for India’s potential knockout-round appearances will be confirmed once the group standings are finalised.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
