New King Of 360-Degree Cricket: How Suryakumar Yadav Took AB de Villiers' Crown

Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY or Surya, was born on September 14, 1990, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Yadav was raised in a city deeply rooted in cricketing culture. He first took up the sport during his school years at Shardashram Vidyamandir and later refined his skills at the Elf Vengsarkar Academy.



SKY has established himself as a premier 360-degree batter. His ability to access every corner of the ground often draws comparisons to the legendary AB de Villiers.

With a natural talent for making complex batting look effortless, Surya has become a central figure in India's T20I campaigns and for the Mumbai Indians.

Domestic Foundations and Early Promise

Yadav’s journey began with a strong statement in the 2010 Ranji Trophy, where he scored 73 on debut for Mumbai. The following season proved even more prolific as he amassed 754 runs from nine games.

This impressive tally featured a double-century against Orissa and consecutive hundreds. Despite a brief lull in 2012-13, he quickly regained form, consistently finishing as one of Mumbai’s top run-getters.

The IPL Transformation: From KKR to Mumbai Indians

Before becoming a global star, Yadav spent four seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders starting in 2014. During his tenure there, he scored 608 runs across 54 games but never exceeded 200 runs in a single season.

His return to Mumbai Indians in 2018 marked a significant turning point. In his first four years back with the franchise, he scored over 1,700 runs, maintaining a strike rate of roughly 140.

He played a vital role in securing two IPL titles for Mumbai in 2019 and 2020. His most productive individual season came in 2023, when he hammered 605 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 181.14.

International Breakthrough and Impact

Yadav’s international debut arrived in 2021, and he announced his presence by hooking the first ball he faced in T20Is, bowled by Jofra Archer, for six.

His start was exceptionally bright, producing two fifties in his first three appearances. In 2022, he showcased his immense range by scoring a magnificent 117 off just 55 balls against England.

Career Milestones

IPL Success: Part of title-winning squads with KKR (2014) and Mumbai Indians (2019, 2020).

Ranji Prowess: Scored 754 runs in the 2011 season, the highest for Mumbai that year.

T20I Range: Became an instant sensation with his inventive shot-making and high-impact strike rates.

By combining traditional domestic grit with an unmatched creative flair, Suryakumar Yadav continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the shortest format of the game.