How Pakistan Can Still Reach T20 World Cup Semis After Defeat To England

Pakistan's hopes of reaching T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals are hanging by a thread after a narrow two-wicket loss to England in their second Super 8 match on Tuesday. England has officially qualified for semifinals from Group 2 with 4 points, the second spot remains a three-way battle between New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Currently, Pakistan has only 1 point from two matches (following a washout against New Zealand and loss to England) and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.461.

To stay in the race, Salman Ali Agha's men must defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture on February 28. A win will take them to 3 points. However, points alone will not be enough; their fate depends heavily on other results in the group.

Three Possible Scenarios for Pakistan:

Best-Case Scenario (New Zealand Loses Both)

Pakistan has the clearest path if New Zealand loses both of their remaining games (against Sri Lanka and England).

If NZ loses to SL and ENG: New Zealand stays on 1 point.

If Pakistan beats SL: Pakistan finishes second with 3 points, regardless of NRR.

Net Run Rate Battle (New Zealand Wins One)

If New Zealand wins one match (e.g., beats Sri Lanka) but loses to England, both Pakistan and New Zealand will finish on 3 points. In this case, Pakistan must beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin to leapfrog New Zealand's NRR. Currently, Pakistan's NRR is -0.461, while New Zealand sits at 0.000.

The Sri Lanka Twist

If Sri Lanka defeats New Zealand but loses to Pakistan, the points table could become incredibly congested. If this happens, the outcome will be: England (6/4 pts), Pakistan (3 pts), Sri Lanka (2 pts), New Zealand (1 pt).

In this specific scenario, a simple win over Sri Lanka would be enough for Pakistan to advance as the second team.

Elimination Risks

If New Zealand wins both matches: Pakistan is officially eliminated, as the Kiwis would reach 5 points.

If Pakistan loses to Sri Lanka: Pakistan is out of the tournament immediately.

If Pakistan wins but New Zealand beats England: Pakistan will likely need a monumental NRR swing to surpass the Black Caps.

Pakistan no longer controls their own destiny. They must focus on a big margin win against Sri Lanka, but they will be watching the New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka (Feb 25) and New Zealand vs. England (Feb 27) matches with bated breath.