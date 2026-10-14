How Much Will Delhi Capitals Pay Yuvraj Singh For IPL 2027? Check Salary

IPL franchises spend huge sums to sign top players, and experienced coaches can also command substantial salaries. Delhi Capitals have now handed former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh a new responsibility ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season. His appointment has sparked curiosity among fans about how much he could earn in his first coaching assignment.

Delhi Capitals have appointed Yuvraj as both assistant coach and batting coach for IPL 2027. According to reports, he could receive around ₹6 crore per season. However, the franchise has not officially confirmed the reported figure, so his exact salary remains undisclosed.

What Will Yuvraj Singh Do At Delhi Capitals?

Yuvraj Singh will take on dual responsibilities as assistant coach and batting coach, working closely with Delhi Capitals' batting unit during the 2027 season.

His experience of playing international cricket and performing in high-pressure matches could prove valuable in helping the team's batters sharpen their skills and improve their approach in crucial situations. The appointment will also mark Yuvraj's first official coaching stint.

Yuvraj Singh's Previous Connection With Delhi

Yuvraj Singh is no stranger to the Delhi franchise. In 2015, Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals, signed him for ₹16 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at that time.

Nearly 11 years later, he is set to return to the franchise, this time as part of its coaching staff rather than as a player.

Yuvraj Singh's Role In India's World Cup Triumphs

Yuvraj remains one of India's most celebrated former cricketers. He played a key role in the country's victories at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

During his playing career, he also represented multiple franchises in the IPL. Delhi Capitals will hope that his experience, batting expertise and understanding of high-pressure cricket help strengthen the team's batting unit and improve its performance in the 2027 season.