Here's How Much Virat Kohli Will Earn Per Match In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is currently in progress in Indian domestic cricket, and right after it concludes, the Vijay Hazare Trophy will kick off on December 24.

This season brings a major highlight - Virat Kohli has agreed to participate. He last appeared in the Vijay Hazare Trophy back in the 2009-10 season, and his return after 15 long years has sparked immense excitement among fans.

Virat Kohli will turn out for Delhi in this year’s tournament. But do you know how much he will earn per match? The details may surprise you.

How much will Virat Kohli earn per match?

BCCI’s domestic pay structure is based strictly on experience.

Players with 20 or fewer List A matches earn ₹40,000 per match.

Players with 21 to 40 List A matches earn ₹50,000 per match.

Players with 41 or more List A matches earn ₹60,000 per match.

Since Kohli has played over 300 List A games, he automatically falls into the highest bracket. This means Virat Kohli will receive ₹60,000 per match for representing Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

How many matches will Kohli play?

Delhi will play seven league matches, but Kohli is not expected to feature in all of them. As per reports, he may play only three fixtures:

December 24 vs Andhra

December 26 vs Gujarat

January 6 vs Railways

Delhi’s group in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Delhi is placed in Group D, alongside: Haryana, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Services, Odisha, Railways, and Andhra Pradesh. The league phase concludes on January 11, followed by the knockouts from January 12.

Virat Kohli's record in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) is truly phenomenal, built on two exceptional seasons for Delhi before he cemented his place in the national team.

Across his 12 appearances in VHT (between 2008 and 2010), he accumulated an impressive 763 runs at a staggering average of 69.33, highlighted by four centuries and two fifties. This level of consistency demonstrates the dominance he exerted on the domestic 50-over format during that period.

Also on ABP Live | Ashes 2025-26: Mitchell Starc Hits Historic Landmark For 26th Time In Ashes

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Virat Kohli's 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Gesture At Raipur vs Temba Bavuma Goes Viral