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English NewsSportsCricketHow Much Money Did Ajit Agarkar Make From BCCI? Salary And Net Worth Revealed

How Much Money Did Ajit Agarkar Make From BCCI? Salary And Net Worth Revealed

Agarkar was appointed as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee in July 2023. During his roughly three-year stint, he was involved in several important selection calls.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 08:25 AM (IST)

Ajit Agarkar has stepped down as Team India's chief selector after completing his tenure with the BCCI. The board recently bid farewell to the former India cricketer while highlighting his contribution during his time in the role. Under Agarkar, India won three ICC titles - two T20 World Cups and the Champions Trophy.

Agarkar was appointed as the chairman of the senior men's selection committee in July 2023. During his roughly three-year stint, he was involved in several important selection calls as the team went through a period of transition, with several experienced players making way for younger talent. With his tenure ending on October 4, BCCI has now started the process of finding his successor.

But how much did Agarkar earn from the BCCI during his time as chief selector, and what is his estimated net worth?

Did Ajit Agarkar Earn ₹9.75 Crore From BCCI?

Reports at the time of Agarkar's appointment in 2023 suggested that the annual salary for the chief selector's position had been increased to ₹3 crore. His predecessor, Chetan Sharma, was reportedly paid ₹1 crore per year.

Based on the reported ₹3 crore annual salary and Agarkar's tenure of around three years and three months, his total earnings from the chief selector's role are estimated at approximately ₹9.75 crore.

What Is Ajit Agarkar's Net Worth?

According to various reports, Ajit Agarkar's net worth is estimated to be in the range of ₹40 crore to ₹50 crore. His income sources have included his playing career, coaching assignments and work as a cricket commentator following his retirement from international cricket in 2013.

Ajit Agarkar's International Cricket Career

Born in Mumbai in 1977, Agarkar made his India debut in 1998 and went on to establish himself as a prominent fast bowler, particularly in ODIs.

He played 191 ODIs for India, taking 288 wickets and scoring 1,269 runs, including three half-centuries. In Tests, Agarkar represented India in 26 matches, claiming 58 wickets and scoring a century.

He also featured in four T20Is, picking up three wickets before bringing the international chapter of his playing career to an end.

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar BCCI
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