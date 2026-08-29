How Much Does MS Dhoni Earn Every Month After Retiring From International Cricket?

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, but his income has remained substantial even after stepping away from the international stage. The former India captain continues to earn through several avenues, including the IPL, brand endorsements and his business interests. He is also entitled to a monthly pension from the BCCI.

So, how much does Dhoni earn after his international retirement? Here is a look at his major sources of income.

Dhoni receives ₹70,000 monthly from BCCI

MS Dhoni played 90 Tests for India, making him eligible for a pension under the BCCI's scheme for retired male cricketers. Those with 25 or more Test appearances receive ₹70,000 per month.

Dhoni therefore gets ₹70,000 every month as a BCCI pension. However, this figure represents only a small fraction of his overall earnings.

₹4 crore from IPL

Although he has retired from international cricket, Dhoni continues to feature in the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings retained him for ₹4 crore for the 2026 season.

If the annual contract is simply divided across 12 months, it works out to roughly ₹33.3 lakh per month. However, this is only an average calculation, as the IPL amount is paid as part of his season contract rather than as a monthly salary. Players can also receive match fees, meaning his actual IPL earnings may depend on the number of games he plays.

Brand endorsements are another major source

MS Dhoni continues to be one of India's most sought-after sporting personalities for advertising campaigns. Brand endorsements contribute significantly to his overall income, alongside his IPL earnings and business ventures.

Media reports in 2026 have estimated his annual income at more than ₹75 crore. Some reports have put his total earnings for 2025-26 in the range of ₹95 crore to ₹105 crore, with endorsements accounting for a substantial share.

Several reports have estimated that Dhoni earns around ₹6 crore to ₹8 crore per month through his various commercial commitments.