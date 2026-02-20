Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHow Many Times Has Pakistan Beaten India In T20 World Cup? Full IND vs PAK Timeline

How Many Times Has Pakistan Beaten India In T20 World Cup? Full IND vs PAK Timeline

Pakistan's only win against India in a World Cup (across both T20 and ODI formats) occurred on October 24, 2021, in Dubai.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup: India has maintained a staggering dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cups. As of February 20, 2026, following India's latest clash in Colombo, India and Pakistan have met 9 times in the T20 World Cup tournament's history. IND vs PAK head-to-head record stands at an overwhelming 8-1 in favor of India.

The Sole Pakistani Victory: 2021

Pakistan's only win against India in a World Cup (across both T20 and ODI formats) occurred on October 24, 2021, in Dubai.

Result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's lethal opening spell dismantled India's top order, while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam chased down 152 without losing a single wicket.

Timeline of Every IND-PAK T20 World Cup Meeting

2007 - Group Stage - India won - Bowl-out (3-0)

2007 - Final - India won - 5 runs

2012 - Super 8s - India won - 8 wickets

2014 - Group Stage - India won - 7 wickets

2016 - Group Stage - India won - 6 wickets

2021 - Group Stage - Pakistan won - 10 wickets

2022 - Group Stage - India won - 4 wickets

2024 - Group Stage - India won - 6 runs

2026 - Group Stage - India won - 61 runs

Recent Clash: Colombo 2026

The most recent chapter in India-Pakistan rivalry was written just days ago on February 15, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. India secured a 61-run win to seal their spot in the Super 8s.

India's Hero: Ishan Kishan smashed a breathtaking 77 off 40 balls. Defending 175, the Indian bowlers - led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya - bundled out Pakistan for just 114.

IND vs PAK head to head in T20 World Cup Finals

In the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan have met in the final exactly once.

This historic encounter took place during the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. In a nail-biting finish at Johannesburg, India emerged winner by 5 runs to become the first-ever T20 World Champions. Since then, while India and Pakistan have met numerous times in the group stages and Super 8s, they have yet to face off again in a championship final.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cups?

India holds an overwhelming 8-1 advantage over Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches. They have played a total of 9 matches as of February 20, 2026.

When did Pakistan last defeat India in a T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan's sole victory against India in a T20 World Cup was on October 24, 2021. They won by 10 wickets in Dubai.

What was the result of the most recent India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

India won the most recent match on February 15, 2026, by 61 runs in Colombo. Ishan Kishan scored 77 runs for India.

How many times have India and Pakistan faced each other in the T20 World Cup?

As of February 20, 2026, India and Pakistan have met 9 times in the history of the T20 World Cup tournament.

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
How Many Times Has Pakistan Beaten India In T20 World Cup? Full IND vs PAK Timeline
How Many Times Has Pakistan Beaten India In T20 World Cup? Full IND vs PAK Timeline
Cricket
Abhishek Sharma Dropped? India's Major Playing XI Decision Ahead Of IND vs SA Super 8 Clash
Abhishek Sharma Dropped? India's Major Playing XI Decision Ahead Of IND vs SA Super 8 Clash
Cricket
Watch: Hardik Pandya's Surprise! Romantic Video Of 'Princess' Maheika's Birthday Goes Viral
Watch: Hardik Pandya's Surprise! Romantic Video Of 'Princess' Maheika's Birthday Goes Viral
Cricket
India vs Pakistan: How They Can Meet In T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Or Final
India vs Pakistan: How They Can Meet In T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Or Final
Advertisement

Videos

2018 DEFAMATION CASE: Court Directs Congress Leader to Record Statement
TRAGIC ACCIDENT: Child Impaled by Iron Rod While Learning to Ride a Bicycle
Communal Tension Alert: Attempts to Disrupt Peace in Three States
COURT APPEARANCE: Rahul Gandhi Appears Before MP-MLA Court in Sultanpur
Assam Visit: Amit Shah to Review India–Bangladesh Border Situation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget