How Many Times Has Pakistan Beaten India In T20 World Cup? Full IND vs PAK Timeline
India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup: India has maintained a staggering dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cups. As of February 20, 2026, following India's latest clash in Colombo, India and Pakistan have met 9 times in the T20 World Cup tournament's history. IND vs PAK head-to-head record stands at an overwhelming 8-1 in favor of India.
The Sole Pakistani Victory: 2021
Pakistan's only win against India in a World Cup (across both T20 and ODI formats) occurred on October 24, 2021, in Dubai.
Result: Pakistan won by 10 wickets.
Shaheen Shah Afridi's lethal opening spell dismantled India's top order, while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam chased down 152 without losing a single wicket.
Timeline of Every IND-PAK T20 World Cup Meeting
2007 - Group Stage - India won - Bowl-out (3-0)
2007 - Final - India won - 5 runs
2012 - Super 8s - India won - 8 wickets
2014 - Group Stage - India won - 7 wickets
2016 - Group Stage - India won - 6 wickets
2021 - Group Stage - Pakistan won - 10 wickets
2022 - Group Stage - India won - 4 wickets
2024 - Group Stage - India won - 6 runs
2026 - Group Stage - India won - 61 runs
Recent Clash: Colombo 2026
The most recent chapter in India-Pakistan rivalry was written just days ago on February 15, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium. India secured a 61-run win to seal their spot in the Super 8s.
India's Hero: Ishan Kishan smashed a breathtaking 77 off 40 balls. Defending 175, the Indian bowlers - led by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya - bundled out Pakistan for just 114.
IND vs PAK head to head in T20 World Cup Finals
In the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan have met in the final exactly once.
This historic encounter took place during the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. In a nail-biting finish at Johannesburg, India emerged winner by 5 runs to become the first-ever T20 World Champions. Since then, while India and Pakistan have met numerous times in the group stages and Super 8s, they have yet to face off again in a championship final.
