How Many Times Can India And Pakistan Face Each Other In T20 World Cup 2026

HomeSportsCricketHow Many Times Can India And Pakistan Face Each Other In T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan government has directed PCB not to take the field for IND vs PAK group stage match for Feb 15th. If this holds, India will receive a walkover and two points.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

Under current ICC T20 World Cup 2026 format, India and Pakistan are mathematically eligible to face each other up to three times in the tournament.

However, due to the current geopolitical standoff and Pakistan's announced "selective boycott," the actual number of matches played remains uncertain.

Scenario 1: The Group Stage (First Meeting)

Date: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Status: Guaranteed in the schedule.

Current Situation: Pakistan government has directed PCB not to take the field for this match. If this holds, India will receive a walkover and two points, but the match will officially count as a "0-0" result in record books.

Scenario 2: The Super Eight (Second Meeting)

Requirement: Both India and Pakistan must finish in the top two of Group A.

The Catch: The Super Eight stage is divided into two groups (Group 1 and Group 2). Based on pre-tournament seedings: If India finishes A1 and Pakistan finishes A2 (or vice versa), they are traditionally placed in separate Super Eight groups to prevent a repeat match too early.

However, if the seeding/performance results in them landing in the same Super Eight group, a second clash is possible before the knockouts.

Scenario 3: Semi-Finals or Final (Third Meeting)

Requirement: Both teams must progress through the Super Eight and reach the knockout stage.

The Clash: If they are in different Super Eight groups, they could meet in the Semi-Final. If they are in the same Super Eight group, they can only meet again in the Final.

Venue Note: ICC has pre-designated Colombo as the venue for any knockout match involving Pakistan, even if the original match was scheduled for an Indian city like Ahmedabad.

IND vs PAK - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

Guaranteed matches: 1 (Feb 15 - boycott likely)

Possible matches: Up to 3 (Group stage, Super 8, Final)

Important Note: While the format allows for multiple games, Pakistan's current stance only specifies a boycott for the February 15 group match. There is no official word yet on whether they would also boycott a potential Semi-Final or Final against India.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
