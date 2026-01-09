How BCCI-BCB Conflict Is Hurting Bangladeshi Players' Income

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The escalating diplomatic and sporting friction between India and Bangladesh has officially begun to hit the pockets of elite cricketers.

According to recent reports, the ongoing conflict between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is no longer confined to boardroom debates, as prominent Indian sports equipment manufacturers have started terminating or refusing to renew sponsorship deals with Bangladeshi stars.

Financial Fallout for Players

Indian brands, most notably Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), have reportedly led the charge in distancing themselves from Bangladeshi talent.

For years, Indian manufacturers have provided the bulk of the bats, protective gear, and financial endorsements for Bangladesh national team. However, with the geopolitical climate souring, these commercial ties are being severed.

High-profile players, including Bangladesh’s T20 captain Litton Das, are among those most affected. These athletes rely heavily on "bat stickers" and equipment contracts for a significant portion of their annual income.

The sudden withdrawal of these sponsors means players must not only find new equipment suppliers just weeks before the 2026 T20 World Cup but also face a substantial loss in guaranteed endorsement revenue.

Reaction to Policy Shifts

This commercial retreat is widely viewed as a "soft power" response to several recent provocations:

IPL Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh’s decision to block the airing of IPL 2026 within its borders has reportedly angered Indian commercial entities and broadcasters.

Venue Dispute: BCB’s persistent demand to move their World Cup matches out of India and into Sri Lanka has created a "hostile" atmosphere for Indian brands looking to market themselves in the region.

Workload and Visa Issues: Growing complications regarding player visas and the sudden exit of players like Mustafizur Rahman from IPL franchises have added to the instability.

Impact on Performance

Beyond the financial hit, there is a technical concern. Most Bangladeshi batters have spent their entire careers using the specific weight and balance of Indian-made English Willow bats.

Transitioning to new, potentially local or international brands (like Gray-Nicolls or Kookaburra) on such short notice could impact their performance during World Cup.