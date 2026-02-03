From Hockey World Cup to T20 World Cup: Incredible Journey Of Italy Captain Wayne Madsen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The T20 World Cup 2026 is already making history with its expanded 20-team format, but one captain's story stands out as truly unique.

Wayne Madsen, the 42-year-old veteran leading the Italy cricket team, is about to achieve a feat few athletes can dream of: representing two different countries in two different World Cups, 20 years apart.

In 2006, a young Madsen was a mainstay of the South African national hockey team, representing his birth nation at the Men's Hockey World Cup in Germany. Fast forward to 2026, and the hockey stick has been replaced by a cricket bat as he prepares to lead "Gli Azzurri" on the world stage in India.

The Veteran Leader’s Credentials

Madsen is far from a novelty act. He is a seasoned professional with over 219 T20 matches under his belt, including 177 appearances in England’s T20 Blast. Since making his international cricket debut for Italy in July 2023, he has brought stability and elite-level experience to a rapidly improving side.

International Stats: 205 runs in 7 T20Is with two half-centuries.

T20 Career: 5,516 runs including 2 centuries and 25 fifties.

Global Experience: Stints in the PSL, The Hundred, and SA20.

Italy Signals Intent With Warm-UpWin

Italy’s preparation for their opening fixture against Scotland on February 9 is already in full swing. On February 2, the team secured a morale-boosting 10-run victory over Canada in their first warm-up match in Chennai.

Batting first, Italy posted a competitive 156/4 in 20 over. While Madsen managed just 10 runs, former South African international JJ Smuts anchored the innings with a solid 49.

In response, Italy’s bowlers held their nerve, restricting Canada to 146/6 to seal a victory that proves the Italians aren't just here to participate, they're here to compete.

Group Stage Outlook

Italy faces a steep climb in Group C, where they are paired with heavyweights like England and the West Indies, alongside Scotland and Nepal. However, with a captain who understands the pressure of world-class competition across multiple disciplines, the Italians will be looking to pull off one of the tournament's signature upsets.