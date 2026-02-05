Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hitman vs Universe Boss: Top 5 Batters With Most Sixes In T20 World Cup History

Hitman vs Universe Boss: Top 5 Batters With Most Sixes In T20 World Cup History

The six is the ultimate scoring shot in T20 cricket. We profile the top five players who have cleared the fence more than anyone else in T20 World Cup history.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

While technical precision builds an innings, the ability to clear the rope provides the raw impact that changes matches. The T20 World Cup has witnessed an evolution in power-hitting, where the world's best batters have turned stadiums into small targets.

According to ESPNcricinfo career statistics, the following five players have mastered the art of hitting maximums, with the leaderboard seeing a significant change after the 2024 edition as the game's modern greats solidified their legacies.

1. CHRIS GAYLE (63 SIXES)

The "Universe Boss" remains in a league of his own. In just 33 matches, Chris Gayle smashed 63 sixes, a tally that remains far ahead of any other player.

Gayle’s approach was built on intimidation and raw power, often clearing the boundary with ease regardless of the bowler's pace. He is the only player to have hit two centuries in T20 World Cup history, both of which were heavily reliant on his ability to clear the ropes.

2. ROHIT SHARMA (50 SIXES)

Rohit Sharma holds the second position, having struck 50 sixes in 47 matches. He is one of only two players to reach the half-century mark for sixes in this tournament.

Unlike many power hitters, Sharma’s six-hitting is often described as effortless, characterized by his signature pull shot and a natural ability to pick the length of the ball earlier than most. His tally reflects a balanced career of longevity and high-impact scoring.

3. JOS BUTTLER (43 SIXES)

The England captain has quickly climbed the rankings, recording 43 sixes in 35 matches. Buttler represents the modern, 360-degree style of hitting, using innovative scoops and powerful straight drives to dismantle bowling attacks. His career strike rate is among the highest in the tournament, making him the most dangerous active player on this list following the retirements of Gayle and Sharma from the format.

4. DAVID WARNER (40 SIXES)

Parallel to his high four-count, David Warner also cleared the boundary 40 times in 41 matches. Warner’s strength lies in his bat speed and his ability to punish anything slightly off-target.

His dual presence on both the four and six-hitting leaderboards highlights his versatility as a complete T20 batter who could adapt his game based on the required run rate.

5. VIRAT KOHLI (35 SIXES)

Completing the top five is Virat Kohli, who has struck 35 sixes in 35 matches. While often celebrated for his grounding and placement, Kohli's ability to clear the rope is frequently underestimated.

His climb into the top five after the 2024 tournament showcases how he adapted his game to maintain a high strike rate, often saving his most aggressive aerial shots for the high-pressure moments in the death overs.

Most Career Sixes in T20 World Cup History

Rank Player Matches Innings Sixes
1 Chris Gayle (WI) 33 31 63
2 Rohit Sharma (IND) 47 44 50
3 Jos Buttler (ENG) 35 34 43
4 David Warner (AUS) 41 41 40
5 Virat Kohli (IND) 35 33 35

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the only player with two centuries in T20 World Cup history?

Chris Gayle is the only player to have scored two centuries in the T20 World Cup. Both of his centuries were heavily reliant on his powerful six-hitting ability.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Jos Buttler Cricket World Cup T20 World Cup ROHIT SHARMA Chris Gayle T20 World Cup 2026 Mens T20 World Cup Sixes Records
