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English NewsSportsCricket'Hire A Brand-New Pakistan Cricket Team’: PCB Trolled After Posting Coach Vacancy

'Hire A Brand-New Pakistan Cricket Team’: PCB Trolled After Posting Coach Vacancy

The PCB has been trolled after advertising a Fielding Coach vacancy on LinkedIn shortly after Pakistan's defeat to England at Lord's.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan Cricket Board trolled for LinkedIn fielding coach advertisement.
  • Ad followed Pakistan's 2-0 Test series defeat by England.
  • PCB also made sweeping changes to coaching staff and playing squad.
  • Social media criticized the ad's timing and platform choice.


The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has become the target of heavy social media trolling after advertising a Fielding Coach vacancy on LinkedIn. The recruitment post came shortly after Pakistan's defeat to England at Lord's, with the board already facing criticism over sweeping changes to its coaching staff and playing squad.

Pakistan's second Test defeat by 194 runs left them 2-0 down in the three-match series. The PCB subsequently made several changes, sending head coach Sarfaraz Khan and bowling consultant Umar Gul home, while seven players were also removed from the squad.

PCB's LinkedIn Vacancy Draws Attention

Amid the overhaul, the PCB invited applications for a Fielding Coach to work with Pakistan's men's red-ball and white-ball teams.

While coaching vacancies are routinely advertised through formal recruitment processes, the decision to post the role on LinkedIn quickly caught the attention of social media users. Several users used the timing of the advertisement to take aim at the cricket board.

WATCH POST

Pakistan's fielding has long been criticised, and the latest recruitment drive became another talking point following the Lord's defeat. The PCB, led by Mohsin Naqvi, has faced scrutiny over repeated changes to its coaching staff and playing personnel.

Watch Photo

Hire A Brand-New Pakistan Cricket Team’: PCB Trolled After Posting Coach Vacancy

'LinkedIn Par Coach Dhoonda Jaa Raha Hai'

Social media reactions focused heavily on the recruitment platform and the timing of the vacancy. Some users joked that the PCB should focus on putting together a team first after Pakistan's latest defeat.

Others questioned whether coaches would be encouraged to apply given the frequent changes within the team's management and playing group.

The criticism adds to the wider debate around Pakistan's team management, with the PCB's latest overhaul coming in the middle of an ongoing Test series.

Pakistan will now turn its attention to the third Test against England, scheduled to begin on September 9. With the series already beyond their reach at 2-0, the team will be looking to avoid a clean sweep while the board hopes its latest changes can provide greater stability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the PCB receive social media backlash?

The PCB faced trolling for advertising a Fielding Coach vacancy on LinkedIn shortly after a significant defeat to England. The timing and the recruitment platform drew criticism online.

What was the context of the PCB's coaching vacancy advertisement?

The vacancy was advertised amid an overhaul of the team following Pakistan's 2-0 series defeat to England. The board had already made sweeping changes to coaching staff and players.

What personnel changes did the PCB make after the Lord's defeat?

The PCB removed head coach Sarfaraz Khan, bowling consultant Umar Gul, and seven players. These changes followed Pakistan's 194-run defeat to England.

How has social media reacted to the PCB's LinkedIn post?

Social media users criticized the PCB for using LinkedIn to hire a coach and questioned the timing of the advertisement. Some joked about the board needing to focus on forming a team first.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Board LinkedIn England Vs Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team PCB Pakistan Cricket Mohsin Naqvi Fielding Coach
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