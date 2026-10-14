Assam CM's 'Cricket' Dig At Congress Amuses Fans Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests: 'Ball Tampered'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam CM Sarma used cricket analogy to target Congress.

His jibe alluded to Congress's electoral irregularity claims.

Sarma's post came amidst protests over electoral roll revisions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a cricket-themed swipe at the Congress party on Wednesday, drawing a humorous comparison between the sport and the opposition's allegations of electoral irregularities. Sharing a picture of himself playing cricket on social media, Sarma joked that a bowler from Congress would have blamed a tampered ball and a fixed pitch instead of carrying on with the game.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's Cricket Jibe At Congress

Sarma used the cricket analogy to mock the Congress party amid the ongoing political row over allegations of 'vote chori'. In his post, the Assam chief minister suggested that a Congress member would have questioned the conditions of the game and demanded the umpire's resignation.

"Good thing the bowler wasn't from Congress. He'd have walked off claiming the ball was tampered with, the pitch was fixed and demanded the umpire's resignation!" Sarma wrote.

The post combined a picture of Sarma playing cricket with a political punchline aimed at the Congress party. His remarks appeared to draw a parallel between disputes over decisions on the cricket field and the opposition's allegations concerning the electoral process.

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Good thing the bowler wasn't from Congress. He'd have walked off claiming the ball was tampered with, the pitch was fixed and demanded the umpire's resignation! https://t.co/SSbi6UxUyj — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 14, 2026

The post came amid protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The demonstrations have centred on allegations of voter deletions and other concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The allegations have become a point of contention between opposition parties and the authorities overseeing the electoral process.

Netizens React To Sarma's Cricket Post

Sarma's post also prompted reactions from social media users, with several joining in on the joke while others commented on his cricketing pose.

One user praised the post, writing, "Unreal cooking." Another complimented Sarma's shot, commenting, "Ahhh what a cover drive mamu...."

Other users continued the cricket theme, with one saying, "He is playing on the front foot." Several users also shared humorous responses and memes following the chief minister's remarks.

Not everyone focused solely on the joke. Some users questioned whether a chief minister should spend time roasting political opponents on social media. One commenter wrote, "Sir, You are a CM, why you switched your job to roasting. But, you are good at both sir. Continue on both."

The post added another social media exchange to the political debate surrounding the 'vote chori' allegations, with Sarma using cricket to target Congress as protests over the electoral roll revision continued.