HomeSportsCricketHimachal CM Announces ₹1 Crore Reward For Renuka Thakur After Women's World Cup 2025 Heroics

Over the phone, CM Sukhu congratulated Renuka, calling her an inspiration and a source of pride for the state. He announced a prize of ₹1 crore for her remarkable contribution.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Indian women's cricket team made history by clinching their first-ever World Cup title, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final.

Renuka Thakur from Himachal Pradesh played a pivotal role in India’s triumph, and her efforts were recognized by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Chief Minister's Special Tribute

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu shared his admiration for Renuka’s performance, stating that her achievements were a testament to the power of belief and passion.

He revealed that he watched parts of both the semi-final and final matches, marking his first experience of watching a women’s cricket game. The CM highlighted Renuka’s journey as a symbol of perseverance and a dream come true for the daughters of Himachal Pradesh.

"Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced rupees one crore prize money to international cricketer Renuka Thakur, who hails from Rohru area of Shimla district and was part of the World Champion Indian Women cricket team.

"The Chief Minister also spoke to Renuka Thakur over the phone and congratulated the entire Indian squad for creating history by winning its maiden World Cup. He said that he himself watched the semi-final and final cricket matches of the Indian team which performed outstandingly in this event.

"The State was proud of the feat of Renuka Thakur, who has brought laurels to the State globally, stated the Chief Minister. He expressed hope that girls would take inspiration from her excellent performance and dedication to achieve their goals. The Indian Women Cricket Team won the Women World Cup-2025 held at Mumbai last evening by beating the South Africa team," a press release from HP government read.

Renuka’s Village Celebrates with a Feast

As celebrations erupted nationwide, Renuka’s family in Rohru also joined in the joy. They organized a grand feast for the entire village, sharing in the pride of Renuka's remarkable achievement.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Women's World Cup Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Renuka Thakur HIMACHAL PRADESH
