Highest Totals In ICC Men's T20 World Cup : From Sri Lanka’s 260 To England’s Epic Chase

The evolution of the T20 World Cup is written in the staggering scores posted by teams who have pushed the boundaries of the format. From the very first tournament to the most recent fixtures, certain matches stand out as moments where the bat completely dominated the ball.

1. Sri Lanka’s 260/6: The Unbeaten Standard (2007)

The highest team total in the history of the T20 World Cup was established in its inaugural year. In Johannesburg, Sri Lanka dismantled Kenya with a relentless display of power hitting, finishing at 260/6.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene led the charge, setting a run rate of 13.00 that has remained untouched for nearly two decades. This performance proved that the T20 format could produce scores previously reserved for 50-over matches.

2. England’s 230/8: The Greatest Chase (2016)

In a game that many consider the most thrilling shootout in tournament history, England pulled off an incredible heist at the Wankhede Stadium. After South Africa posted a massive 229/4, England appeared out of the contest.

However, a spirited 83 from Joe Root helped them reach 230/8 with two balls to spare. This match holds the record for the highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup history.

3. South Africa’s 229/4: A Record in Defeat (2016)

While they ended up on the losing side of the Wankhede thriller, South Africa’s 229/4 remains one of the highest first-innings totals ever recorded in the tournament.

Driven by half-centuries from Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, and JP Duminy, the Proteas showcased a level of consistency that would normally guarantee a win, further highlighting how batting-friendly the 2016 conditions were.

4. India’s 218/4: The Night of Six Sixes (2007)

This fixture is etched in history for Yuvraj Singh’s iconic feat of hitting six sixes in a single over off Stuart Broad. His 12-ball half-century—the fastest in T20 World Cup history, propelled India to a formidable 218/4.

This score was a statement of intent that carried the young Indian side all the way to the trophy in that inaugural season.

5. West Indies’ 218/5: The Modern Masterclass (2024)

The most recent addition to the high-scoring archives came during the 2024 edition in Gros Islet.

West Indies demonstrated their batting depth by amassing 218/5 against Afghanistan.

Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show, falling just short of a century with a brilliant 98. The performance confirmed that even with modern bowling variations, the Caribbean powerhouses remain a force capable of breaching the 200-run mark at will.

Statistical Summary: The "200 Club"

Team Times Scored 200+ Highest Score South Africa 5 229/4 India 3 218/4 England 3 230/8 West Indies 3 218/5 Sri Lanka 2 260/6 Pakistan 1 201/5 Australia 1 201/7

South Africa leads with five 200+ scores, followed by India, England, and West Indies with three each. As the 2026 World Cup approaches, these heavy hitters will likely shatter existing records.