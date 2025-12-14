Highest Totals By India In ODI Cricket: 400+ And Beyond

The Indian cricket team has consistently underlined its batting dominance in One-Day Internationals, turning towering totals into a defining feature of its success.

Whether playing at home or overseas, Indian batters have repeatedly overwhelmed opponents by crossing the 400-run mark, placing immense pressure on the chasing side.

A look at India’s highest team totals in ODI history highlights this remarkable run-scoring legacy.

India vs West Indies - Indore, 2011

India’s highest-ever ODI total came on December 8, 2011, when they smashed 418/5 against the West Indies in Indore. Batting first, India maintained a staggering run rate of 8.36 and went on to register a comfortable victory, showcasing an aggressive and fearless batting approach.

India vs Sri Lanka - Rajkot, 2009

On December 15, 2009, India piled up 414/7 against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. At a time when 400-plus scores were a rarity in ODI cricket, this innings highlighted India’s growing batting depth and power-hitting ability.

India vs Bermuda - Port of Spain, 2007

During the 2007 ODI World Cup, India posted 413/5 against Bermuda in Port of Spain. The Indian batters dominated the contest from start to finish, peppering the boundary with fours and sixes to turn the match into a one-sided affair.

India vs Netherlands - Bengaluru, 2023

In the 2023 ODI World Cup, India continued their run-scoring spree with a commanding 410/4 against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. Cheered on by the home crowd, India scored at a run rate of 8.20, underlining their authority in the tournament.

India vs Bangladesh - Chattogram, 2022

India added another overseas milestone on December 10, 2022, by scoring 409/8 against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Crossing the 400-run mark away from home once again reflected the maturity, adaptability, and consistency of India’s batting lineup.

