HomeSportsCricket'Hiding The Chucker?': Usman Tariq Dropped For 3rd T20I Amid Cameron Green Row

The plot thickens in Lahore! Captain Salman Ali Agha’s vague comments at the toss have only fueled rumors that Usman Tariq was sidelined due to the "chucking" row. Read the latest on the drama.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 05:21 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been left out of the Pakistan Playing XI for the third and final T20I against Australia today, February 1, 2026.

The omission comes less than 24 hours after a viral incident where Australian all-rounder Cameron Green made a "chucking" gesture following his dismissal by Tariq in the second match.

While the Pakistan team management has framed the changes as part of a rotation strategy, bringing in veteran Fakhar Zaman and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi to finalize combinations for the T20 World Cup, the timing of Tariq’s exclusion has set the cricketing world abuzz.

Fans and analysts are questioning whether the intense social media scrutiny and Green's public accusation influenced the decision to sideline the spinner.

The Controversy

The drama began in the 11th over of the 2nd T20I when Green, having been deceived by Tariq’s unusual pause-and-sling delivery, mimicked a baseball throwing motion on his way to the dugout.

The gesture was a direct challenge to the legality of Tariq's action, which has been cleared twice by the PCB but remains a point of contention for international batters.

Tariq did not take the accusation quietly. On Sunday morning, he reportedly posted a video of a crying child on Instagram with the caption "After getting out," seemingly mocking Green's frustration.

Despite this display of confidence, his absence from the series finale suggests the PCB might be opting for a "cooling-off" period to avoid further global scrutiny just days before the World Cup begins.

Tactical Omission or Damage Control?

Official sources indicate that with the series already won (2-0), Pakistan is using the 3rd T20I to test their primary World Cup XI. The return of Shaheen Shah Afridi and the inclusion of Fakhar Zaman at the top order meant that at least one spinner had to make way.

Abrar Ahmed, who has been the standout performer of the series, retained his spot, leaving Tariq as the logical choice to sit out.

However, There are speculations "Cameron Green effect" is undeniable. By removing Tariq from the spotlight today, the PCB avoids the risk of the match officials or the ICC match referee taking formal notice of the action during the broadcast, which could lead to a mid-tournament suspension.

After the toss, Salman Ali Agha remarked, "We have five world-class spinners in this squad," emphasizing the depth of Pakistan's slow-bowling resources.

Agha avoided addressing the controversy directly. Instead of providing a tactical reason for dropping the spinner, he simply stated that the returning players were "back in the squad" to finalize combinations.

3rd T20I: Revised Pakistan Playing XI

Saim Ayub
Fakhar Zaman
Salman Ali Agha (c)
Babar Azam
Khawaja Nafay (wk)
Shadab Khan
Mohammad Nawaz
Faheem Ashraf
Shaheen Shah Afridi (In for Usman Tariq)
Naseem Shah
Abrar Ahmed

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Usman Tariq left out of the Pakistan Playing XI for the third T20I?

Usman Tariq was omitted as part of a rotation strategy to finalize combinations for the T20 World Cup, with Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi returning to the squad.

What incident led to the discussion about Usman Tariq's bowling action?

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green made a 'chucking' gesture after being dismissed by Tariq in the second T20I, questioning the legality of his delivery.

Has Usman Tariq's bowling action been previously cleared?

Yes, Tariq's bowling action has been cleared twice by the PCB, although it remains a point of contention for international batters.

What is the official reason for Tariq's exclusion, and what are the speculations?

Officially, it's for rotation and finalizing the World Cup XI. Speculations suggest it's to avoid further scrutiny and potential ICC action following Cameron Green's accusation.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Vs Australia PCB Gaddafi Stadium Salman Ali Agha Usman Tariq T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket Controversy
