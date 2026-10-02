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English NewsSportsCricketHerschelle Gibbs Unimpressed By Rohit Sharma's Century Celebration, Labels It A 'Stinker'

Herschelle Gibbs Unimpressed By Rohit Sharma's Century Celebration, Labels It A 'Stinker'

Rohit Sharma’s unusual century celebration sparked curiosity, but Herschelle Gibbs hilariously labelled it a “stinker” after the veteran’s latest ODI ton.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma scored a century, celebrating with an unusual jump.
  • Celebration drew attention; Rohit kept reason for gesture private.
  • Herschelle Gibbs criticized Rohit's unique century celebration online.

Rohit Sharma’s latest ODI hundred came with an unexpected twist as the veteran Indian opener celebrated his milestone with a distinctive jump that immediately caught attention. Rohit reached three figures against the West Indies in only 72 deliveries during the second ODI on Thursday. After getting to his century, however, his unusual celebration became almost as talked about as his innings. The 39-year-old chose not to reveal the reason behind the gesture, telling reporters that some things are better kept private. 

Gibbs Takes A Dig At Rohit’s Celebration

Herschelle Gibbs, South Africa great and Rohit Sharma's former Deccan Chargers teammate, reacted to the moment on his official X account, making it clear that he wasn't impressed.

"Gonna message Rohit and tell him his 100 celebration was a stinker. What was that!"

Read More: 'Agarkar Will Now Be Regretting': Rohit Sharma's Century Draws Big Remark From Ex-India Cricketer  

Rohit eventually departed for 101 from 75 balls, but his innings had already helped India build the platform for a remarkable chase.

During his stay at the crease, he also reached another significant milestone, becoming just the third Indian batsman to cross 12,000 ODI runs.

Jadeja Had His Own Celebration Idea

Rohit Sharma later offered some insight into the conversation surrounding his century celebration.

Ravindra Jadeja had apparently suggested an even more elaborate routine involving a slide and a jump.

"He was asking me what that was about. I said, 'I'll tell you in the dressing room'. It's for me. But he was quite innovative. He wanted me to come and slide and jump, and that's how he wanted me to celebrate."

Rohit admitted that such a celebration was never seriously considered after spending a long period on the field.

"I said, 'Man, after 50 overs of fielding and batting almost for 25-30 overs, I was never going to do that',"

While Rohit’s century was a major highlight, Shubman Gill stole the spotlight later with an unbeaten 223, the fastest double-century in ODI cricket, as India successfully chased 406 in just 43.3 overs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was unusual about Rohit Sharma's latest ODI century celebration?

Rohit Sharma celebrated his century with a distinctive jump that immediately caught attention. He chose not to reveal the reason publicly, stating some things are better kept private.

How did Herschelle Gibbs react to Rohit Sharma's century celebration?

Herschelle Gibbs, Rohit's former teammate, publicly expressed disapproval on X. He called the celebration a

What other significant milestone did Rohit Sharma achieve during his innings?

During his century innings, Rohit Sharma also crossed 12,000 ODI runs. He became the third Indian batsman to achieve this remarkable milestone.

Did Ravindra Jadeja have any input on Rohit Sharma's celebration?

Yes, Ravindra Jadeja had suggested a more elaborate celebration involving a slide and a jump. However, Rohit declined due to fatigue after fielding and batting for a long period.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Oct 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies ROHIT SHARMA Ravindra Jadeja IPL
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