Heartbreaking News For Hardik Pandya Fans Ahead Of IND vs AUS Series

Hardik Pandya’s much-awaited return to competitive cricket has suffered another setback. The all-rounder had been named in India A’s squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia A, beginning October 6, but a fresh injury concern has now put his comeback plans in doubt.

According to a report by PTI, Pandya experienced pain in his right shin earlier this week, following which he underwent further scans. The BCCI medical team has reportedly advised him to take additional rest.

Hardik Pandya has been training at the Centre of Excellence as he works his way back from a recurring shin problem. The same issue had previously ruled him out of India’s T20I series against Afghanistan and had also raised questions over his participation in the Asian Games.

His inclusion in the India A squad had created expectations that Pandya could use the Australia A series to regain match fitness before returning to the senior team for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. However, reports indicate that he has now been advised to avoid physical activity for around 10 to 15 days, making his participation in that series increasingly doubtful.

"This is very unfortunate but Hardik's latest scan reports have revealed an injury to his right shin. He has been advised complete rest for a period of two weeks. BCCI's medical panel head Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala has seen his reports and, on his return from Japan, will assess him and decide on when he can start his rehabilitation," a BCCI source tracking COE developments told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The selectors are also expected to take a cautious approach when considering Pandya for the ODI series that follows the T20Is. With the 2027 ODI World Cup forming a major part of India's long-term planning, the team management is unlikely to risk an early return for one of its key all-rounders.

Who Could Replace Hardik Pandya?

BCCI has not officially announced an update on Pandya’s latest injury setback. However, reports suggest that Suryansh Shedge could be considered as his replacement in the India A squad for the Australia A series.

Shedge is currently training at the Centre of Excellence and could be drafted into the squad if Pandya is ruled out.