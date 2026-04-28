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HomeSportsCricket‘Hate Every Indian Bowler’: Pakistan Batsman's Controversial Statement Goes Viral - WATCH

‘Hate Every Indian Bowler’: Pakistan Batsman's Controversial Statement Goes Viral - WATCH

Pakistani batsman Hassan Nawaz has landed in controversy after stating that he hates every Indian bowler during an interview amid PSL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Young cricketer Hassan Nawaz made controversial remarks about Indian bowlers.
  • Nawaz stated he 'hates all their bowlers' when playing India.
  • He has only faced India once, scoring 5 off 7 in the Asia Cup final.

Hassan Nawaz Controversial Statement: Young Pakistan cricketer Hassan Nawaz has found himself at the centre of attention over a controversial remark about Indian bowlers that has gone viral on social media. Speaking about his mindset when facing India national cricket team, Nawaz admitted that matches against India bring added intensity and drive, but he later went on to say he hates every Indian bowler. The clip quickly gained traction, with many users criticising the tone of his statement. Check it out:

"Playing against India you naturally feel like you want to attack their bowlers. I hate all their bowlers, to be straightforward, and if given the chance, I’ll try to do that going forward," Nawaz said.

The right-handed batsman made the comment during an off-field interview. He is currently representing PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators, a side that is currently placed second-last on the points table.

Nawaz's Bad Memories Against India

Hasan Nawaz has faced India only once so far, in the Asia Cup 2025 final, and it’s a match he would rather forget.

Coming in down the middle-order, he faced seven deliveries, scoring five runs before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan would go on to lose that match despite having an upper hand early on in the second innings, not only losing the trophy to their arch rivals, but also marking three straight losses against the Men in Blue.

Also Check: WATCH: Young Virat Kohli Fan Left In Tears After Being Ignored By RCB Star

Early Career & Numbers

Hassan Nawaz made his T20 International debut for the Pakistan national cricket team in 2025 against New Zealand national cricket team. Since then, he has featured in 25 matches, scoring 457 runs.

The batsman has maintained an average of 20.77, alongside a striking rate of 154.39, showcasing his aggressive approach in the shortest format. His record includes two fifties and one century, underlining his potential as a middle-order hitter.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial statement did Hassan Nawaz make?

Hassan Nawaz stated that he

When and where did Hassan Nawaz make this controversial statement?

He made the remark during an off-field interview while representing the PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators.

Has Hassan Nawaz played against India before?

Yes, Hassan Nawaz has faced India once in the Asia Cup 2025 final, where he scored five runs before being dismissed.

What are Hassan Nawaz's T20 International career stats?

Since his debut in 2025, he has played 25 matches, scoring 457 runs with an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 154.39, including two fifties and one century.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
PSL IND Vs PAK Hasan Nawaz India VS Pakistan
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