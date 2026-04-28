‘Hate Every Indian Bowler’: Pakistan Batsman's Controversial Statement Goes Viral - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young cricketer Hassan Nawaz made controversial remarks about Indian bowlers.

Nawaz stated he 'hates all their bowlers' when playing India.

He has only faced India once, scoring 5 off 7 in the Asia Cup final.

Hassan Nawaz Controversial Statement: Young Pakistan cricketer Hassan Nawaz has found himself at the centre of attention over a controversial remark about Indian bowlers that has gone viral on social media. Speaking about his mindset when facing India national cricket team, Nawaz admitted that matches against India bring added intensity and drive, but he later went on to say he hates every Indian bowler. The clip quickly gained traction, with many users criticising the tone of his statement. Check it out:

Hassan Nawaz said, "I think we've to attack the Indian bowlers. I hate every single bowler on the Indian team." (Qadir Khawaja) pic.twitter.com/kBvSb8MT74 April 27, 2026

"Playing against India you naturally feel like you want to attack their bowlers. I hate all their bowlers, to be straightforward, and if given the chance, I’ll try to do that going forward," Nawaz said.

The right-handed batsman made the comment during an off-field interview. He is currently representing PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators, a side that is currently placed second-last on the points table.

Nawaz's Bad Memories Against India

Hasan Nawaz has faced India only once so far, in the Asia Cup 2025 final, and it’s a match he would rather forget.

Coming in down the middle-order, he faced seven deliveries, scoring five runs before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan would go on to lose that match despite having an upper hand early on in the second innings, not only losing the trophy to their arch rivals, but also marking three straight losses against the Men in Blue.

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Early Career & Numbers

Hassan Nawaz made his T20 International debut for the Pakistan national cricket team in 2025 against New Zealand national cricket team. Since then, he has featured in 25 matches, scoring 457 runs.

The batsman has maintained an average of 20.77, alongside a striking rate of 154.39, showcasing his aggressive approach in the shortest format. His record includes two fifties and one century, underlining his potential as a middle-order hitter.