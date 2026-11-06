149-Year Old Test Record Matched! Hasan Mahmud Joins Nathan Lyon In Elite Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets, boosting Bangladesh significantly.

He recorded five five-fors, each in different countries.

West Indies posted 356 runs, Aamir Jangoo scoring 133.

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud produced a memorable performance against the West Indies in the second Test in Sylhet, claiming 6 wickets in the first innings. Beyond giving his team a significant boost, the haul also brought him a place in an exclusive club in the history of Test cricket. The 26-year-old registered his fifth five-wicket haul in the longest format. What makes the achievement particularly special is that each of his first five such hauls has come in a different country.

Since Test cricket began in 1877, only one other bowler had managed the same feat: Australia's Nathan Lyon.

Hasan Mahmud Joins Nathan Lyon In Elite Club

Mahmud's five-wicket-haul journey began in Rawalpindi, where he achieved the milestone against Pakistan in 2024.

Later that year, he claimed another five-for against India in Chennai.

His next three came in different countries during 2026. The Bangladesh pacer took his third five-wicket haul against Australia in Darwin, followed by his fourth against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

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The latest performance against the West Indies in Sylhet completed the remarkable sequence.

Lyon had previously achieved the distinction, making Mahmud just the second bowler to take his first five Test five-wicket hauls in five different countries.

Against the West Indies, Mahmud finished with figures of 6/90 from 24 overs. He bowled one maiden and maintained an economy rate of 3.80.

West Indies Post 356, Bangladesh Trail By 268 Runs

The West Indies were dismissed for 356 in their first innings on Day 2.

Aamir Jangoo led the batting effort with 133 runs, striking 13 fours and two sixes, while Justin Greaves contributed 51.

Bangladesh reached 88/3 at stumps, leaving them 268 runs behind.

Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim remained at the crease, with the hosts needing a substantial partnership on the third day.

For the visitors, Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales picked up one wicket apiece. Bangladesh will now look to build a strong response and reduce the deficit when play resumes.