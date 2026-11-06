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English NewsSportsCricket149-Year Old Test Record Matched! Hasan Mahmud Joins Nathan Lyon In Elite Club

149-Year Old Test Record Matched! Hasan Mahmud Joins Nathan Lyon In Elite Club

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud has achieved a remarkable milestone against the West Indies, joining an Australian great in an exclusive chapter of Test cricket history.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets, boosting Bangladesh significantly.
  • He recorded five five-fors, each in different countries.
  • West Indies posted 356 runs, Aamir Jangoo scoring 133.

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud produced a memorable performance against the West Indies in the second Test in Sylhet, claiming 6 wickets in the first innings. Beyond giving his team a significant boost, the haul also brought him a place in an exclusive club in the history of Test cricket. The 26-year-old registered his fifth five-wicket haul in the longest format. What makes the achievement particularly special is that each of his first five such hauls has come in a different country.

Since Test cricket began in 1877, only one other bowler had managed the same feat: Australia's Nathan Lyon.

Hasan Mahmud Joins Nathan Lyon In Elite Club

Mahmud's five-wicket-haul journey began in Rawalpindi, where he achieved the milestone against Pakistan in 2024.

Later that year, he claimed another five-for against India in Chennai.

His next three came in different countries during 2026. The Bangladesh pacer took his third five-wicket haul against Australia in Darwin, followed by his fourth against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Read More: Bangladesh Star Stretchered Off! Opener Suffers On-Field Injury In West Indies Test Clash

The latest performance against the West Indies in Sylhet completed the remarkable sequence.

Lyon had previously achieved the distinction, making Mahmud just the second bowler to take his first five Test five-wicket hauls in five different countries.

Against the West Indies, Mahmud finished with figures of 6/90 from 24 overs. He bowled one maiden and maintained an economy rate of 3.80.

West Indies Post 356, Bangladesh Trail By 268 Runs

The West Indies were dismissed for 356 in their first innings on Day 2.

Aamir Jangoo led the batting effort with 133 runs, striking 13 fours and two sixes, while Justin Greaves contributed 51.

Bangladesh reached 88/3 at stumps, leaving them 268 runs behind.

Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim remained at the crease, with the hosts needing a substantial partnership on the third day.

For the visitors, Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales picked up one wicket apiece. Bangladesh will now look to build a strong response and reduce the deficit when play resumes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Hasan Mahmud achieve against the West Indies?

Hasan Mahmud claimed his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, with each of these hauls occurring in a different country. This rare feat places him in an exclusive club.

Who is the only other bowler to achieve five five-wicket hauls in five different countries?

Australia's Nathan Lyon is the only other bowler in Test cricket history to have achieved this remarkable feat before Hasan Mahmud.

In which countries did Hasan Mahmud achieve his first five Test five-wicket hauls?

His five-wicket hauls came in Pakistan, India, Australia, Abu Dhabi, and finally against the West Indies in Sylhet, Bangladesh. These milestones occurred between 2024 and 2026.

What is the current status of the Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The West Indies were dismissed for 356 in their first innings. Bangladesh reached 88/3 at stumps on Day 2, trailing by 268 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Vs West Indies BCB Hasan Mahmud Test Records
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