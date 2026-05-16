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HomeSportsCricketWatch: Hasan Ali Suffers Head Injury, Taken Off On Stretcher In BAN vs PAK 2nd Test

Watch: Hasan Ali Suffers Head Injury, Taken Off On Stretcher In BAN vs PAK 2nd Test

The frightening moment unfolded during the 8th over of Bangladesh’s first innings, which was also Hasan Ali's opening over of the match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 May 2026 12:26 PM (IST)

A major scare gripped the cricketing world during the first morning of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Sylhet, as veteran Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali had to be stretchered off the field following a terrifying head injury.

However, in a massive sigh of relief for the touring side, the fast bowler managed to escape serious damage and returned to the field shortly after.

A Nasty Fall at Sylhet

The frightening moment unfolded during the 8th over of Bangladesh’s first innings, which was also Hasan Ali's opening over of the match.

Bowling his fifth delivery, Hasan induced a leading edge from Bangladesh's debutant opener, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who chipped the ball right back down the ground.

Attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled opportunity on his follow-through, Hasan dived heavily to his right. He missed the catch, and his momentum caused him to crash awkwardly onto the hard pitch, with his head slamming violently against the surface.

How Hasan Ali got injured

Hasan Ali stretchered off 

Immediate Medical Attention

Hasan remained motionless on the ground for several seconds while clutching his head, sparking immediate concern among his teammates and the opposition.

The Pakistani medical staff rushed to the center. Showing clear signs of dizziness and disorientation, the decision was made to stabilize the bowler and carry him off the field using a medical stretcher.

Television cameras captured anxious looks in the Pakistani dugout, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul looking deeply concerned as the pacer was escorted straight to the stadium's medical facility. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha stepped up to complete the remaining delivery of the disrupted over.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Hasan Ali during the second Test?

Hasan Ali suffered a head injury after falling awkwardly on the pitch while attempting a caught-and-bowled chance. He was stretchered off the field.

Was Hasan Ali's injury serious?

Fortunately, Hasan Ali escaped serious damage and was able to return to the field shortly after the incident.

When did the incident occur?

The frightening moment happened during the 8th over of Bangladesh's first innings, in Hasan Ali's opening over of the match.

How did the injury happen?

Hasan Ali dived to his right to catch a leading edge from the batsman but missed the ball, crashing his head onto the hard pitch.

Published at : 16 May 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hasan Ali PAK Vs BAN BAN Vs PAK 2nd Test Hasan Ali Injury Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd Test
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