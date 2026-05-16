Watch: Hasan Ali Suffers Head Injury, Taken Off On Stretcher In BAN vs PAK 2nd Test

A major scare gripped the cricketing world during the first morning of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Sylhet, as veteran Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali had to be stretchered off the field following a terrifying head injury.

However, in a massive sigh of relief for the touring side, the fast bowler managed to escape serious damage and returned to the field shortly after.

A Nasty Fall at Sylhet

The frightening moment unfolded during the 8th over of Bangladesh’s first innings, which was also Hasan Ali's opening over of the match.

Bowling his fifth delivery, Hasan induced a leading edge from Bangladesh's debutant opener, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who chipped the ball right back down the ground.

Attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled opportunity on his follow-through, Hasan dived heavily to his right. He missed the catch, and his momentum caused him to crash awkwardly onto the hard pitch, with his head slamming violently against the surface.

How Hasan Ali got injured

The moment when Hasan Ali got injured.



Prayers for him, May Allah bless him with

Speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/hr54yEAZ0e — Amir (@Khanu_3) May 16, 2026

Hasan Ali stretchered off

🚨WILL PAKISTAN BE ALLOWED TO MAKE A CONCUSSION SUBSTITUTE??



- Hassan Ali Absence Can Really Harm Us pic.twitter.com/BYcsg053hd — Talha Nawaz (@TalhaDigital007) May 16, 2026

Immediate Medical Attention

Hasan remained motionless on the ground for several seconds while clutching his head, sparking immediate concern among his teammates and the opposition.

The Pakistani medical staff rushed to the center. Showing clear signs of dizziness and disorientation, the decision was made to stabilize the bowler and carry him off the field using a medical stretcher.

Television cameras captured anxious looks in the Pakistani dugout, with head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul looking deeply concerned as the pacer was escorted straight to the stadium's medical facility. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha stepped up to complete the remaining delivery of the disrupted over.