Harshit Rana Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Shares Update on Social Media

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Harshit Rana is one of India's brightest upcoming talents in the fast bowling department.

He consistently bowls at a high speed and while he can be a tad expensive on occasion, he has a knack of taking wickets. His One Day International (ODI) speaks highly of this trait with 26 wickets in just 14 innings with a pretty decent economy of 6.21.

What adds to Harshit's impressive profile as a cricketer is his ability as a pinch-hitting batsman down the order, which is likely why he was also on board for the ICC T20 World Cup, until a knee injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Harshit Rana Shares Injury Update On Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RANA (@harshit_rana_06)

Having been ruled out of what would have been his very first World Cup of any kind, Rana has successfully undergone surgery, sharing an image of himself from his hospital bed on social media platform Instagram.

Here's what he said in the caption:

"Surgery done right ✅ , now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love."

It is worth noting that the Delhi-based fast bowler is already an IPL winner, and was even a part of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning squad.

Though he didn't get a lot of game time in the latter, he did impress with his spell against Pakistan.

Mohammed Siraj has replaced him in India's T20 World Cup squad, and has proven to be a great alternative, having made an instant impact during India's opener against USA in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Siraj recorded 3 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs, playing a crucial role in the team's victory, especially in the absence of not just Rana, but ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.