Harshit Rana Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery, Shares Update on Social Media

India fast bowler Harshit Rana confirmed his knee surgery was successful, posting an update after missing the T20 World Cup due to injury.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Harshit Rana is one of India's brightest upcoming talents in the fast bowling department. 

He consistently bowls at a high speed and while he can be a tad expensive on occasion, he has a knack of taking wickets. His One Day International (ODI) speaks highly of this trait with 26 wickets in just 14 innings with a pretty decent economy of 6.21.

What adds to Harshit's impressive profile as a cricketer is his ability as a pinch-hitting batsman down the order, which is likely why he was also on board for the ICC T20 World Cup, until a knee injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Having been ruled out of what would have been his very first World Cup of any kind, Rana has successfully undergone surgery, sharing an image of himself from his hospital bed on social media platform Instagram.

Here's what he said in the caption:

"Surgery done right ✅ , now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love."

It is worth noting that the Delhi-based fast bowler is already an IPL winner, and was even a part of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning squad.

Though he didn't get a lot of game time in the latter, he did impress with his spell against Pakistan.

Mohammed Siraj has replaced him in India's T20 World Cup squad, and has proven to be a great alternative, having made an instant impact during India's opener against USA in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Siraj recorded 3 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs, playing a crucial role in the team's victory, especially in the absence of not just Rana, but ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Harshit Rana's strengths as a cricketer?

Harshit Rana is a fast bowler known for his high speed and wicket-taking ability. He also contributes as a pinch-hitting batsman down the order.

What is Harshit Rana's ODI record?

In ODIs, Harshit Rana has taken 26 wickets in 14 innings with an economy rate of 6.21, showcasing his knack for taking wickets.

Why was Harshit Rana ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup?

Harshit Rana was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a knee injury. He has since undergone surgery for it.

Has Harshit Rana won any major tournaments?

Yes, Harshit Rana is an IPL winner and was part of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025-winning squad.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Harshit Rana Harshit Rana Injury Harshit Rana Injury Update
