IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketHarshit Rana Ruled Out Of 2 Major Assignments, Emerging Pacer Named Replacement

Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of 2 Major Assignments, Emerging Pacer Named Replacement

IND vs AFG: Harshit Rana has been ruled out of India's Afghanistan T20Is and 2026 Asian Games due to injury, with a right-arm-fast-medium bowler, named as his replacement.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harshit Rana ruled out of Afghanistan T20s and Asian Games.
  • Fresh injury occurred during BCCI rehabilitation, another setback.
  • Yash Thakur replaces Rana in both upcoming series squads.
  • Thakur, a Vidarbha pacer, previously played two T20Is.

IND vs AFG: India have suffered a fresh injury setback ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series and the 2026 Asian Games, with Harshit Rana ruled out of both assignments. The fast bowler's latest setback comes after he sustained a fresh injury during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Yash Thakur has been named as Rana's replacement in both squads. The Vidarbha pacer now gets another opportunity at international level after making his T20I debut for India earlier this year.

Harshit Rana's Injury Setback

Rana had been working his way back after a difficult run with injuries. He missed the 2026 T20 World Cup and IPL 2026 after undergoing surgery on a knee injury before returning to the India setup.

The pacer subsequently suffered a hamstring injury during India's England tour. He had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's CoE when another setback during a match simulation ended his hopes of featuring against Afghanistan and at the Asian Games.

Rana's absence is another blow for a player who has struggled to maintain a consistent run in India's white-ball setup because of fitness problems.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli To Make A Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Makes Big Revelation

Yash Thakur Gets Another India Chance

Thakur, 27, will replace Rana in India's squads for the Afghanistan series and Asian Games. The Vidarbha seamer has already represented India in two T20Is and took four wickets during the team's Zimbabwe tour.

His domestic record also gives India another experienced pace option. Thakur has played 50 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming 81 wickets at an economy rate of 7.04.

India will face Afghanistan in three T20Is in Delhi on September 13, 15 and 17 before heading towards their Asian Games campaign in Japan.

ALSO READ | WATCH: MS Dhoni's Farmhouse Sees 18-Year-Old Cobra Scare, Rescue Triggered

India's Updated Afghanistan T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Harshit Rana unavailable for upcoming matches?

Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the Afghanistan T20I series and the 2026 Asian Games. He sustained a fresh injury during rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

Who will replace Harshit Rana in the squad?

Yash Thakur has been named as Harshit Rana's replacement for both the Afghanistan T20I series and the 2026 Asian Games. This will be another opportunity for the Vidarbha pacer at the international level.

What is Yash Thakur's international experience?

Yash Thakur has previously represented India in two T20Is. He took four wickets during the team's tour of Zimbabwe earlier this year.

When will India play the T20I series against Afghanistan?

India is scheduled to face Afghanistan in three T20Is in Delhi. The matches will take place on September 13, 15, and 17.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Harshit Rana India Cricket Asian Games 2026 INdia Vs AFghanistan Yash Thakur Afghanistan T20Is
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Watch: Rohit Sharma's Cryptic T-Shirt Message Goes Viral, Fans Target Agarkar Link
Watch: Rohit Sharma's Cryptic T-Shirt Message Goes Viral, Fans Target Agarkar Link
Cricket
WATCH: MS Dhoni's Farmhouse Sees 18-Year-Old Cobra Scare, Rescue Triggered
WATCH: MS Dhoni's Farmhouse Sees 18-Year-Old Cobra Scare, Rescue Triggered
Cricket
'IPL Connection': Pakistan Coach Branded 'Indian Agent' By Cricket Legend
'IPL Connection': Pakistan Coach Branded 'Indian Agent' By Cricket Legend
Cricket
Bizarre Incident In UK: Masked Protesters Surround Pakistan Team's Hotel
Bizarre Incident In UK: Masked Protesters Surround Pakistan Team's Hotel
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Airport Encroachment Row: MMRDA Says No Permission for Religious Structure
Mumbai Airport Land Row: MMRDA Orders Removal of Unauthorised Prayer Shed Near Terminal 2
BRICS Summit Debate: Manish Tewari Calls for AI Guardrails, BJP Hits Back at Congress
AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget