Injury Scare For India Before T20 World Cup, Star Bowler Unable To Walk Properly

HomeSportsCricketInjury Scare For India Before T20 World Cup, Star Bowler Unable To Walk Properly

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

India's injury concerns ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continue to grow, with fast bowler Harshit Rana becoming the latest addition to the list.

Rana picked up an injury during India's warm-up match against South Africa, and visuals of him in visible discomfort have raised alarm within the Indian camp. He was seen limping and holding his knee, struggling to walk properly, which has added to concerns ahead of India's opening World Cup clash against USA.

How did Harshit Rana get injured?

The incident occurred during India vs South Africa warm-up match played in Navi Mumbai on February 4, a game India went on to win by 30 runs. Harshit's injury became apparent as he managed to bowl just one over, conceding 16 runs, before his movement was visibly restricted.

Limped off holding his knee

As per reports, Rana was forced to halt his run-up twice during the over due to discomfort. Soon after, he walked off the field clutching his knee and limping heavily. The extent of the injury is yet to be officially confirmed. Any serious setback could pose a problem for India, given Harshit's value as a bowling all-rounder.

Injury worries continue for Team India

Harshit's injury adds to India's existing fitness issues. Washington Sundar has been sidelined since sustaining an injury in the opening ODI against New Zealand, and while there are indications he could return in time, no formal update has been issued.

On a positive note, Tilak Varma has recently regained fitness, and Axar Patel has also recovered from a finger injury.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

As the defending champions and co-hosts, India is placed in Group A. All of India's group-stage matches are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

February 7 (Saturday): India vs. USA, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

February 12 (Thursday): India vs. Namibia, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

February 15 (Sunday): India vs. Pakistan, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 18 (Wednesday): India vs. Netherlands, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Key Knockout Dates

Should India progress past the group stage, here are the dates to keep an eye on:

Super 8 Stage: February 21 - March 1, 2026

Semi-Final 1: March 4, 2026 (Kolkata/Colombo)

Semi-Final 2: March 5, 2026 (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

The Final: March 8, 2026 (Ahmedabad/Colombo)

Note: If Pakistan qualifies for the Semi-Final or Final, their matches will be held in Colombo, which may shift the venues for other teams accordingly.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa IND Vs SA Harshit Rana Harshit Rana News Harshit Rana Injury
