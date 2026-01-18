'Used To Cry In Front Of My Father Every Day': Harshit Rana's Heartbreaking Revelation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Harshit Rana's India call-up used to be a topic of major debate and discussion, but the young fast bowler has silenced his doubters to a great extent.

With consistent performances, particularly in the One Day International (ODI) format, with the ball as well as the bat of late, Rana has shown why he deserves to be a part of the squad in white-ball cricket.

However, as is the story with most sportspersons, his journey was initially clad with rejections and disappointments, albeit it were these struggles that moulded him into the player that he is today.

Harshit Rana Gets Candid On His Cricketing Journey

Speaking on the Men's Locker Room Podcast, Harshit Rana revealed that he used to cry in front of his father upon facing rejections, and how it was him who instilled confidence and belief in the player.

"I know how to handle failure now. I have seen those 10 years where I would not get selected. I would go to trials, and my name would not come. I would come back and cry every day in front of my father,"

Now, I feel that failure has gone. Whatever comes, I can handle it. But my dad literally kept pushing me," the young fast bowler continued.

He is currently busy with the Indian team in the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Harshit Rana's White-Ball Stats

Harshit Rana has 5 innings with the ball in T20Is for India, in which he has conceded 173 runs in 102 balls, and taken 7 wickets.

His 50-over stats, however, look much more impressive, with 23 wickets in 13 innings at an economy of 6.00.

Harshit Rana is now set to enter his first-ever ICC T20 World Cup with the Indian team next month. Whether he gets game time though, with the presence of seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and even Arshdeep Singh is another question.