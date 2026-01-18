Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Used To Cry In Front Of My Father Every Day': Harshit Rana's Heartbreaking Revelation

'Used To Cry In Front Of My Father Every Day': Harshit Rana's Heartbreaking Revelation

Harshit Rana has been a player to watch out for on the international stage of late, rising to earn the national shirt after impressing in the IPL for KKR.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 09:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Harshit Rana's India call-up used to be a topic of major debate and discussion, but the young fast bowler has silenced his doubters to a great extent.

With consistent performances, particularly in the One Day International (ODI) format, with the ball as well as the bat of late, Rana has shown why he deserves to be a part of the squad in white-ball cricket.

However, as is the story with most sportspersons, his journey was initially clad with rejections and disappointments, albeit it were these struggles that moulded him into the player that he is today.

Harshit Rana Gets Candid On His Cricketing Journey

Speaking on the Men's Locker Room Podcast, Harshit Rana revealed that he used to cry in front of his father upon facing rejections, and how it was him who instilled confidence and belief in the player.

"I know how to handle failure now. I have seen those 10 years where I would not get selected. I would go to trials, and my name would not come. I would come back and cry every day in front of my father,"

Now, I feel that failure has gone. Whatever comes, I can handle it. But my dad literally kept pushing me," the young fast bowler continued.

He is currently busy with the Indian team in the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

Harshit Rana's White-Ball Stats

Harshit Rana has 5 innings with the ball in T20Is for India, in which he has conceded 173 runs in 102 balls, and taken 7 wickets.

His 50-over stats, however, look much more impressive, with 23 wickets in 13 innings at an economy of 6.00.

Harshit Rana is now set to enter his first-ever ICC T20 World Cup with the Indian team next month. Whether he gets game time though, with the presence of seniors like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and even Arshdeep Singh is another question.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Harshit Rana responded to criticism about his India call-up?

Harshit Rana has silenced his doubters through consistent performances, especially in ODIs, showcasing his value with both bat and ball.

What challenges did Harshit Rana face early in his career?

He experienced significant rejections and disappointments, often crying to his father after not being selected for trials.

What are Harshit Rana's One Day International (ODI) bowling statistics?

He has taken 23 wickets in 13 innings with an economy rate of 6.00 in ODIs.

What is Harshit Rana's T20 International (T20I) bowling record for India?

In 5 T20I innings, he has taken 7 wickets by conceding 173 runs off 102 balls.

What upcoming tournament is Harshit Rana set to participate in?

Harshit Rana is preparing to enter his first ICC T20 World Cup with the Indian team next month.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Harshit Rana IND Vs NZ ODIs Harshit Rana Stats
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
3 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, JeM Terrorists Trapped
3 Security Personnel Injured In J&K’s Kishtwar Encounter, JeM Terrorists Trapped
India
FIR Filed Against Builders After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site
FIR Filed Against Builders After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site
News
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega Jungle Raj’
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega Jungle Raj’
India
India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit
India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget