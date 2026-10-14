Harsha Bhogle Flags Sion Bridge Delay With Blunt Message For Mumbai Authorities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harsha Bhogle urged Mumbai authorities to open the Sion bridge.

Bhogle urged opening bridge promptly, if construction fully ready.

He highlighted commuters' hardships, avoiding delays for official inaugurations.

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has urged Mumbai authorities to open the Sion bridge as soon as possible, provided it is ready for public use. Bhogle said commuters should not have to endure further inconvenience simply because dignitaries are unavailable for the formal inauguration.

Harsha Bhogle's Message To Mumbai Authorities

Bhogle shared his views in a post on X, calling for the bridge to be opened at the earliest if construction and safety checks have been completed. He argued that the priority should be to ease the difficulties faced by the public rather than wait for an inauguration ceremony.

“I believe the Sion bridge is now ready. If that is indeed so, I hope they open it at the earliest without waiting for availability of people to inaugurate it. It has caused a lot of hardship and the earlier it eases, the better it will be for the public,” Bhogle wrote.

I believe the Sion bridge is now ready. If that is indeed so, I hope they open it at the earliest without waiting for availability of people to inaugurate it. It has caused a lot of hardship and the earlier it eases, the better it will be for the public. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 14, 2026

His remarks focused on the impact of the closure on daily commuters and the need for authorities to make the infrastructure available once it is safe to use. The commentator's message also raised a broader question about whether ceremonial arrangements should hold up the public's access to completed infrastructure.

Sion Bridge Closure And Commuter Inconvenience

The Sion bridge serves as an important connectivity link in Mumbai, where road congestion can make daily travel difficult. Its closure has added to the challenges faced by commuters, making its reopening a matter of public convenience.

Bhogle's appeal comes with a clear condition: the bridge should be opened promptly if it is indeed ready for public use. His post does not independently establish whether all safety checks and official clearances have been completed.

The next step rests with the relevant authorities, who will need to confirm the bridge's readiness and determine when it can safely reopen. For commuters affected by the closure, an early opening would provide relief from the additional travel difficulties.