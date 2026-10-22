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English NewsSportsCricketHarry Brook Smashes Historic 202 vs Pakistan, Breaks Shubman Gill’s Double-Century Record

Harry Brook Smashes Historic 202 vs Pakistan, Breaks Shubman Gill’s Double-Century Record

Harry Brook makes history with a blistering 202 in Rawalpindi, becoming England’s first ODI double-centurion and surpassing Shubman Gill’s record.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harry Brook scored England's first ever ODI double century.
  • His 202 is ODI cricket's fastest ever double century.
  • Brook joins Chris Gayle for unique multi-format batting record.

Harry Brook delivered a breathtaking performance in Rawalpindi on Thursday, producing a double century that rewrote England’s ODI record books. The England white-ball captain became the first batter from his country to reach 200 in the 50-over format, achieving the milestone with an astonishing display of power hitting. Brook’s 202 came off just 116 deliveries, featuring 21 boundaries and 10 sixes at a remarkable strike rate of 174.14.

His innings also placed him at the top of the list for the fastest double centuries in ODI cricket, surpassing India captain Shubman Gill’s recent achievement against West Indies.

Brook Surpasses Gill To Set ODI Record

Gill had reached his double century in 117 balls against West Indies, setting a new benchmark for speed in the format.

Brook went one better, bringing up his 200 in only 114 deliveries before continuing his assault to finish on 202.

The innings also eclipsed England’s previous highest individual ODI score. Ben Stokes had held that distinction with his 182 against New Zealand in 2023, but Brook has now pushed the record to a new level.

Read More: Abhishek Sharma Creates T20I Six-Hitting World Record In India's 226-Run Chase

With this effort, Brook became only the 10th batter in men’s ODI history to register a double hundred.

India’s Rohit Sharma leads the overall tally with three, while Gill has achieved the feat twice.

Brook Joins Chris Gayle In Elite Cricket Club

Brook’s achievement extends beyond the 50-over format. He has now joined West Indies great Chris Gayle as the only players to have scored a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODIs and a century in T20Is.

The England captain’s connection with Pakistan adds another layer to the milestone.

Brook previously recorded his highest Test score of 317 against Pakistan in Multan in 2024, and he has now produced another landmark innings on Pakistani soil.

His latest performance underlines his ability to dominate across formats and gives England a historic individual achievement to celebrate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant record did Harry Brook achieve in his recent ODI performance?

Harry Brook became the first English batter to score a double century in ODI history. He also set a new record for the fastest double century, reaching 200 in just 114 deliveries.

What were the key statistics of Harry Brook's double century innings?

Brook scored 202 runs off just 116 deliveries. His innings included 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, achieved at a remarkable strike rate of 174.14.

Who previously held the record for England's highest individual ODI score before Brook's innings?

Before Harry Brook, Ben Stokes held England's highest individual ODI score with 182 runs. This record was set against New Zealand in 2023.

What unique multi-format cricket club did Harry Brook join?

Brook joined Chris Gayle as the only players to score a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODIs, and a century in T20Is.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Vs England ODI Records Shubman Gill Harry Brook
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