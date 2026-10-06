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English NewsSportsCricketEnd Of An Era: Harmanpreet Kaur Relinquishes India Captaincy Across All Formats

End Of An Era: Harmanpreet Kaur Relinquishes India Captaincy Across All Formats

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur announced on Tuesday via her Instagram account that she is stepping down as captain of India women’s national team across all formats. She leaves behind an extraordinary leadership legacy. Under her captaincy, Team India reached unprecedented heights in world cricket, highlighted by their historic victory in the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

Beyond world cup glory, her tenure saw Team India maintain absolute regional dominance. Under her stewardship, the Women in Blue secured another Asia Cup title and successfully retained their gold medal at the Asian Games.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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