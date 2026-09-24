WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Frustrated Reaction After Being Mobbed By Cameras At Airport

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Harmanpreet Kaur reacted uncomfortably to airport camera flashes.

Her return celebrated India's Asian Games cricket gold.

Kaur's captaincy marks India's continued successful international run.

Harmanpreet Kaur returned to Delhi after leading India to an Asian Games gold medal, but her homecoming took an awkward turn when the women's team captain appeared uncomfortable with the constant camera flashes at the airport. She appeared irritated as photographers repeatedly clicked pictures while she made her way through the airport. As the cameras continued to flash, Harmanpreet Kaur was seen reacting to the photographers.

Harmanpreet Reacts To Constant Camera Flashes - WATCH

VIDEO | Delhi: Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Radha Yadav arrived in Delhi after winning gold in Asian Games.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p)#AsianGames2026 #IndianCricketTeam #Delhi pic.twitter.com/r3oteYLGoc September 24, 2026

The repeated bursts of light appeared to make the India captain uncomfortable, although she continued walking through the airport without allowing the situation to overshadow her return.

The moment quickly attracted attention because it came just after one of the biggest achievements of her captaincy career.

Read More: 'Been Trying To Kill Me...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Stunning Message To Critics



Harmanpreet Kaur had led India to the women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games, with the team defeating Sri Lanka in the final to claim the top prize.

India Complete Another Golden Run

India’s success in Japan added another major title to what has already been a memorable period for the women’s team.

The gold medal came only weeks after India lifted the Women’s Asia Cup, giving Harmanpreet and her players another significant international triumph in a short span.

The Asian Games campaign also ended with India producing a strong performance when it mattered most, beating Sri Lanka in the gold-medal clash to finish at the top of the podium.

Back in 2025, Harmanpreet had led the Women In Blue to their first-ever ICC World Cup trophy.

Despite the awkward moment, the bigger picture remains a hugely successful campaign for the India captain, who now returns home with another gold medal added to her collection.