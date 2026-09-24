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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Frustrated Reaction After Being Mobbed By Cameras At Airport

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Frustrated Reaction After Being Mobbed By Cameras At Airport

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was surrounded by cameras and flashing lights as she returned to New Delhi with Asian Games gold.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harmanpreet Kaur reacted uncomfortably to airport camera flashes.
  • Her return celebrated India's Asian Games cricket gold.
  • Kaur's captaincy marks India's continued successful international run.

Harmanpreet Kaur returned to Delhi after leading India to an Asian Games gold medal, but her homecoming took an awkward turn when the women's team captain appeared uncomfortable with the constant camera flashes at the airport. She appeared irritated as photographers repeatedly clicked pictures while she made her way through the airport. As the cameras continued to flash, Harmanpreet Kaur was seen reacting to the photographers.

Harmanpreet Reacts To Constant Camera Flashes - WATCH

The repeated bursts of light appeared to make the India captain uncomfortable, although she continued walking through the airport without allowing the situation to overshadow her return.

The moment quickly attracted attention because it came just after one of the biggest achievements of her captaincy career.

Read More: 'Been Trying To Kill Me...': Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Stunning Message To Critics

Harmanpreet Kaur had led India to the women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games, with the team defeating Sri Lanka in the final to claim the top prize.

India Complete Another Golden Run

India’s success in Japan added another major title to what has already been a memorable period for the women’s team.

The gold medal came only weeks after India lifted the Women’s Asia Cup, giving Harmanpreet and her players another significant international triumph in a short span.

The Asian Games campaign also ended with India producing a strong performance when it mattered most, beating Sri Lanka in the gold-medal clash to finish at the top of the podium.

Back in 2025, Harmanpreet had led the Women In Blue to their first-ever ICC World Cup trophy.

Despite the awkward moment, the bigger picture remains a hugely successful campaign for the India captain, who now returns home with another gold medal added to her collection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Harmanpreet Kaur appear uncomfortable at the Delhi airport?

She seemed irritated by the constant camera flashes from photographers upon her arrival. The repeated bursts of light made her uncomfortable.

What major title did Harmanpreet Kaur's team win recently?

Harmanpreet Kaur led the Indian women's cricket team to a gold medal at the Asian Games. They secured the top prize by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Besides the Asian Games gold, what other significant titles has the Indian women's team won recently?

The team also lifted the Women's Asia Cup shortly before the Asian Games. This adds to a memorable period of success for the team.

What other significant trophy has Harmanpreet Kaur led India to in the past?

In 2025, Harmanpreet Kaur led the Women In Blue to their first-ever ICC World Cup trophy. This highlights her successful captaincy career.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 11:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Harmanpreet Kaur India VS Sri Lanka Asia Cup
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