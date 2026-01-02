As the world welcomed 2026, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, actor-model Mahieka Sharma, set social media ablaze with their heartwarming New Year celebrations.

The couple, who have been increasingly open about their relationship, shared a series of intimate moments that fans are calling a testament to their deep bond.

One particular highlight that went viral was Mahieka's "long-distance darshan" with Hardik’s mother, Nalini Pandya, signaling a strong seal of family approval.

A Viral Virtual Blessing

On New Year’s Eve, Mahieka Sharma shared a touching Instagram story that caught the immediate attention of the "Hardieka" fandom.

The post featured a screenshot of a video call between Mahieka, Hardik, and his mother, Nalini.

Captioned “Long distance darshan with Nalini Pandya,” the image showed a beaming Nalini Pandya sharing a joyful moment with the couple.

Netizens were quick to point out that Mahieka’s respectful and close relationship with Hardik’s family suggests that the couple is moving toward a very serious future.

The "Best Jodi" of 2026

Following the viral video call, Hardik Pandya treated his followers to a "photo dump" of the couple’s New Year festivities.

Dressed in coordinated shades of red and maroon, the duo looked radiant as they posed for romantic shots. The gallery included candid moments of them laughing, enjoying quiet time with their pets, and celebrating with close friends.

The comment sections were flooded with praise, with fans trending the phrase "Best Jodi" (Best Couple).

Many admirers noted the visible "glow" and stability Mahieka has brought into Hardik's life following his highly publicized divorce from Natasa Stankovic in 2024. Hardik himself has previously credited Mahieka for being his "strongest support system" during his recent cricketing resurgence.

A New Chapter

Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October 2025. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, often seen supporting each other at various events.