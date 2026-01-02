Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketABP Live Off The Field: Hardik Pandya's Viral Pictures With Mahika Sharma Get Fans Talking

ABP Live Off The Field: Hardik Pandya's Viral Pictures With Mahika Sharma Get Fans Talking

On New Year’s Eve, Mahieka Sharma shared a touching Instagram story that caught the immediate attention of the "Hardieka" fandom.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 05:05 PM (IST)

As the world welcomed 2026, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, actor-model Mahieka Sharma, set social media ablaze with their heartwarming New Year celebrations.

The couple, who have been increasingly open about their relationship, shared a series of intimate moments that fans are calling a testament to their deep bond.

One particular highlight that went viral was Mahieka's "long-distance darshan" with Hardik’s mother, Nalini Pandya, signaling a strong seal of family approval.

A Viral Virtual Blessing

On New Year’s Eve, Mahieka Sharma shared a touching Instagram story that caught the immediate attention of the "Hardieka" fandom.

The post featured a screenshot of a video call between Mahieka, Hardik, and his mother, Nalini.

Captioned “Long distance darshan with Nalini Pandya,” the image showed a beaming Nalini Pandya sharing a joyful moment with the couple.

Netizens were quick to point out that Mahieka’s respectful and close relationship with Hardik’s family suggests that the couple is moving toward a very serious future.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The "Best Jodi" of 2026

Following the viral video call, Hardik Pandya treated his followers to a "photo dump" of the couple’s New Year festivities.

Dressed in coordinated shades of red and maroon, the duo looked radiant as they posed for romantic shots. The gallery included candid moments of them laughing, enjoying quiet time with their pets, and celebrating with close friends.

The comment sections were flooded with praise, with fans trending the phrase "Best Jodi" (Best Couple).

Many admirers noted the visible "glow" and stability Mahieka has brought into Hardik's life following his highly publicized divorce from Natasa Stankovic in 2024. Hardik himself has previously credited Mahieka for being his "strongest support system" during his recent cricketing resurgence.

A New Chapter

Hardik officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka in October 2025. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, often seen supporting each other at various events. 

Related Video

Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahika Sharma Hardik Pandya ABP Live Off The Field
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
'People Drinking Poison, Not Water': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP In Indore Water Deaths
World
ABP Live Deep Dive | Iran Erupts As Gen-Z Protests Spread Nationwide, Trump Sends Stark Warning
ABP Live Deep Dive | Iran Erupts As Gen-Z Protests Spread Nationwide, Trump Sends Stark Warning
World
‘We Stand With India’: Baloch Activist Sends Open Letter To Jaishankar From Pakistan, Warns Of Chinese Military Threat
‘We Stand With India’: Baloch Activist Sends Open Letter To Jaishankar From Pakistan, Warns Of Chinese Military Threat
Cities
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Indore Tragedy: Death Toll Climbs To 15 After Drinking Polluted Water; E. coli Found In Samples
Advertisement

Videos

Indore Water Crisis: Contaminated Supply Causes Deaths, Authorities Face Severe Negligence Questions
Indore Water Crisis: Madhya Pradesh Govt Faces Probe Over Indore Water Deaths
Breaking: Jaipur Chomu Bulldozer Action Sends Strong Message Against Illegal Constructions
Indore Water Crisis: Cholera Bacteria Found in Narmada Supply, Several Dead
Breaking: Property Row Turns Fatal in Ghaziabad as Sons Hire Shooters to Kill Father
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget