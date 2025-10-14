Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya To Undergo Fitness Test At BCCI Centre of Excellence: Report

Hardik Pandya To Undergo Fitness Test At BCCI Centre of Excellence: Report

Hardik Pandya will reportedly arrive at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further assessment on the injury that he picked up at the Asia Cup.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
According to a report by The Times Of India, Hardik Pandya is supposed to reach the BCCI Centre of Excellence facility today, October 14, 2025, to undergo assessments that would set the further course of action for his injury. 

The prolific all-rounder was last seen representing India at the Asia Cup, in a Super 4 match against Sri Lanka. He picked up an injury during the match, which not only forced him off the field then, but also out of the final against Pakistan.

Hardik Pandya is also missing the upcoming three-match ODI and five-match T20 series against Australia. Shubman Gill will start his captaincy in the 50-over format from this series, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also a part of the squad.

Hardik Pandya's Importance For India

Hardik Pandya is a player of immense importance for India in both ODIs and T20Is. 

He is a potent bowler, and possesses great skill with the bat as well. At the Asia Cup, he was among the wicket takers against arch rivals Pakistan in both the group and Super 4 stage matches. 

In fact, he took the wicket of Saim Ayub on the very first legal delivery of the group stage IND vs PAK match. 

During the T20 World Cup final in 2024, Pandya delivered the crucial last over, picking the wickets of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, defending 16 runs.

He was another very important part of India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad, and while India reached the final despite him getting injured along the way, his absence was felt with the bat and ball in a crushing defeat to Australia. 

Can Hardik Pandya Return For IND vs SA seris?

There is no official word on whether Hardik Pandya would be available for the India vs South Africa ODI and T20I series. 

However, if he is able to recover quickly, with nearly a month already gone since picking up the injury, the Mumbai Indians captain might be able to return in action for the IND vs SA T20I series, which starts on December 9, 2025.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Injury Update Hardik Pandya Injury Hardik Pandya Bcci Bcci Center Of Excellence Bcci Coe
