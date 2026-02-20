Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Hardik Pandya's Surprise! Romantic Video Of 'Princess' Maheika's Birthday Goes Viral

A video surfaced showing the couple celebrating in a beautifully decorated room at the team hotel. Maheika, dressed in an elegant outfit, was seen cutting a cake.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 11:14 AM (IST)

As Team India gears up for their first Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2026, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a moment to celebrate a special personal milestone. On February 19, Hardik hosted an intimate birthday celebration for his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, at the team hotel in Ahmedabad.

Viral Birthday Moments

A romantic video from Maheika's cake cutting celebration with Hardik has since gone viral.

Watch Video

The "Princess" Tribute

Before this video, Hardik had posted a cozy photo of them embracing in an infinity pool, captioned: "Happy Birthday my princess. Thank you for coming into this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you."

The Romantic Reel

Hardik also shared a montage of their memories set to the song Saathiya, featuring unseen clips of them laughing, hugging, and releasing a floating lantern together under a firework-filled sky.

 
 
 
 
 
Maheika: Hardik’s Lucky Charm?

Maheika, a 25-year-old model and fitness enthusiast, has been a constant support for Hardik during T20 World Cup 2026 tournament.

Hardik recently credited Maheika for helping him rediscover his passion for cricket, stating that she helped him "ignite the spark" that led to his resurgent form on the field.

The 'M' Tattoo: The celebration comes just days after Hardik revealed a new tattoo of the initial 'M' on his neck, a permanent tribute to Maheika that he got during Valentine’s week.

Current Status: T20 World Cup 2026

While the celebrations were a welcome distraction, Hardik remains focused on India's World Cup campaign. After helping India top Group A, he is now preparing for the Super 8 clash against South Africa scheduled for tomorrow.

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 20 Feb 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
