Hardik Pandya's 33rd birthday announcement hinted at a new footwear collaboration with sports brand SG. A video showed a shoe-shaped cake, sparking speculation about the project.
WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Birthday Ad With GF Mahieka Grabs Eyeballs, Teases New Kit Collab
Hardik Pandya celebrated his 33rd birthday with Mahieka Sharma as a shoe-themed video hinted at a possible new footwear collaboration with SG.
- Hardik Pandya's birthday video hinted at SG shoe collaboration.
- Video showed shoe-shaped cake, sparking new footwear speculation.
- Mahieka Sharma's appearance added to the announcement's public interest.
- Official details on product design and launch remain unconfirmed.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya marked his 33rd birthday on October 11 with a special announcement involving sports brand SG and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. A video shared on social media has sparked interest in a possible new footwear collaboration, with the birthday celebration offering a glimpse of what the cricketer has been working on off the field.
WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Birthday Video Hints At Kit Collaboration
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Pandya shared a birthday video featuring Mahieka, with a cake designed in the shape of a shoe catching attention. The visual hinted at a footwear-related collaboration with SG, although the cricketer has not publicly revealed the complete details of the project.
The announcement comes as Pandya celebrates another birthday, with the number 33 holding a special connection to his cricketing identity. The Indian all-rounder also wears jersey number 33, making the occasion particularly notable for fans.
The video has drawn attention from cricket followers, with the possibility of a new shoe collaboration adding a commercial dimension to the birthday celebrations. However, details such as the product's design, availability and launch date have not yet been officially confirmed.
Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Make Headlines
Mahieka Sharma's appearance in the video added another talking point to Pandya's birthday post. The couple have frequently attracted attention through their social media appearances, with fans following glimpses of their life away from cricket.
Pandya's 33rd birthday also comes amid continued interest in his career with the Indian team. Known for his all-round abilities, he has been an important figure in India's white-ball setup, contributing with both bat and ball.
For now, the SG collaboration remains the central talking point from the birthday announcement. While the shoe-themed cake has fuelled speculation about a new footwear launch, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to learn more about the product.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Hardik Pandya's birthday announcement about?
How was the SG collaboration hinted at?
The collaboration was hinted at in Hardik Pandya's birthday video, which featured a shoe-shaped cake. This visual element suggested a footwear project with sports brand SG.
What details are known about the potential SG footwear collaboration?
Currently, details like the product's design, availability, and official launch date for the SG footwear collaboration have not yet been confirmed by Hardik Pandya or SG.
Who appeared in Hardik Pandya's birthday video?
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, appeared in his birthday video. Her presence added another talking point to the social media post.