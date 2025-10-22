Hardik Pandya Set To Return? Could Play White-Ball Series vs South Africa: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hardik Pandya, India's prolific all-rounder, sustained an injury right before the Asia Cup final, playing a Super 4 match in the tournament against Sri Lanka.

He bowled a solitary over in that match, and was then taken off the field, missing the final against Pakistan, as well as the on-going India vs Australia ODI, and the following T20 series.

However, as per a recent report by the Times Of India, Hardik Pandya needs to spend four weeks at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence, and could even be back in time for India's upcoming white-ball series against South Africa.

Pandya Won't Require Surgery: Report

Hardik Pandya suffered from a quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Sri Lanka. Interestingly, the TOI report states that he won't need to undergo surgery, and has already started the rehabilitation process.

As stated, he missed the on-going India vs Australia ODI series, and has also been excluded from the T20 series squad against the same opponent.

After this outing, the Men in Blue will don the Test whites once again to face South Africa in a two-match series at home, following which they will play three ODIs and five T20s against them.

While nothing has been confirmed officially just yet, Pandya might be able to return in time for the white-ball competitions against the Proteas, which start late November 2025.

Another Injured Indian Star To Return Soon

Interestingly, another Indian cricket star who sustained an injury in recent months is set to return in action. This is none other than Rishabh Pant, who fractured his toe during the fourth India vs Australia Test this past Summer.

He will captain India A in two four-day matches against South Africa A, starting October 30, 2025.

