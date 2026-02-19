Hardik Pandya Shares Romantic Poolside Photo, Wishes Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma On Birthday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making headlines for a romantic milestone off the field amid the intensity of T20 World Cup 2026. On February 19, Hardik took to Instagram at midnight to wish his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, a happy 25th birthday with a touching tribute.

The "Princess" Birthday Wish

Hardik shared an intimate photo of the couple embracing in a swimming pool, captioned with the sweet message: "Happy Birthday, my Princess."

He also shared a second post featuring a blurry, candid photo of Maheika with her birthday cake, captioned "Hello 25."

🚨Hardik Pandya shared intimate post🚨



-Hardik Pandya celebrated girlfriend Mahieka Sharma's birthday in style, sharing an unseen romantic photo of them together. pic.twitter.com/sEqYubyMRZ — Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) February 19, 2026

Hardik Pandya’s Virat Kohli phase is going to start soon pic.twitter.com/wNqClChUNq — vedika (@vedikabaisa) February 19, 2026

The romantic gestures have quickly gone viral, with fans praising their chemistry. This public display of affection follows Hardik’s Valentine’s Day surprise, where he got the initial 'M' tattooed on his neck alongside two leopards - a symbol, according to his tattoo artist, of a partnership that amplifies each other's strength.

Who is Maheika Sharma?

Maheika Sharma is a 25-year-old model, actress, and fitness enthusiast who has become a steady presence in Hardik's life. Born in Delhi, she holds dual degrees in Economics and Finance as well as Community Psychology.

Career: An award-winning model, she has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre, and appeared in brand campaigns for Tanishq and Vivo.

Maheika has been a constant support for Hardik during the ongoing World Cup, traveling with the team and attending matches, including the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.

A New Chapter After Divorce

Hardik’s relationship with Maheika became public in October 2025, over a year after his official divorce from ex-wife Natasa Stankovic in July 2024.

Since then, Maheika has been seen spending time with Hardik’s son, Agastya, signaling a settled and serious phase in the cricketer’s personal life.

Hardik's On-Field Resurgence

While his personal life is blooming, Hardik's form on the pitch has been equally impressive. In four matches, he has amassed 87 runs, including a crucial half-century (52 off 28) against Namibia. Pandya has also claimed five wickets, earning a Player of the Match award for his all-round heroics.