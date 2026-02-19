Hardik Pandya celebrated his girlfriend Maheika Sharma's 25th birthday on February 19th with a touching tribute on Instagram.
Hardik Pandya Shares Romantic Poolside Photo, Wishes Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma On Birthday
Hardik shared an intimate photo of the couple embracing in a swimming pool, captioned with the sweet message: "Happy Birthday, my Princess."
Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is making headlines for a romantic milestone off the field amid the intensity of T20 World Cup 2026. On February 19, Hardik took to Instagram at midnight to wish his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, a happy 25th birthday with a touching tribute.
The "Princess" Birthday Wish
He also shared a second post featuring a blurry, candid photo of Maheika with her birthday cake, captioned "Hello 25."
The romantic gestures have quickly gone viral, with fans praising their chemistry. This public display of affection follows Hardik’s Valentine’s Day surprise, where he got the initial 'M' tattooed on his neck alongside two leopards - a symbol, according to his tattoo artist, of a partnership that amplifies each other's strength.
Who is Maheika Sharma?
Maheika Sharma is a 25-year-old model, actress, and fitness enthusiast who has become a steady presence in Hardik's life. Born in Delhi, she holds dual degrees in Economics and Finance as well as Community Psychology.
Career: An award-winning model, she has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre, and appeared in brand campaigns for Tanishq and Vivo.
Maheika has been a constant support for Hardik during the ongoing World Cup, traveling with the team and attending matches, including the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.
A New Chapter After Divorce
Hardik’s relationship with Maheika became public in October 2025, over a year after his official divorce from ex-wife Natasa Stankovic in July 2024.
Since then, Maheika has been seen spending time with Hardik’s son, Agastya, signaling a settled and serious phase in the cricketer’s personal life.
Hardik's On-Field Resurgence
While his personal life is blooming, Hardik's form on the pitch has been equally impressive. In four matches, he has amassed 87 runs, including a crucial half-century (52 off 28) against Namibia. Pandya has also claimed five wickets, earning a Player of the Match award for his all-round heroics.
Frequently Asked Questions
What milestone did Hardik Pandya celebrate recently?
Who is Maheika Sharma?
Maheika Sharma is a 25-year-old model, actress, and fitness enthusiast from Delhi with degrees in Economics and Finance, and Community Psychology.
When did Hardik Pandya's relationship with Maheika Sharma become public?
Their relationship became public in October 2025, over a year after his divorce from Natasa Stankovic.
How has Hardik Pandya performed in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Hardik has been in impressive form, scoring 87 runs and taking five wickets in four matches, including a Player of the Match award.