Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya Returns As India Announce Squad For IND vs SA T20 Series

Hardik Pandya Returns As India Announce Squad For IND vs SA T20 Series

Vice-captain Shubman Gill makes a return after missing the ODIs due to a neck injury, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side as captain.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday (December 3), announced India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill makes a return after missing the ODIs due to a neck injury, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side as captain.

India have mostly kept the same T20I squad that triumphed in the Australia series, with the key addition of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returns after a two-month injury break. Pandya last played in India’s Asia Cup final win against Pakistan before being sidelined with a left quadriceps injury.

IND vs SA T20I series kicks off in Cuttack on December 9, with the second match in New Chandigarh on December 11. The third game is set for Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth in Lucknow on December 17. The series concludes with the final match in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, last month, which forced him to miss the second Test in Guwahati, where India faced a 408-run defeat. Following medical advice to rest and recover, ODI captain was also sidelined for the ongoing three-match ODI series against SA. He now returns to national team with IND-SA T20Is. 

India squad for T20I series against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Note: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

Ind vs SA T20 Series - Complete Schedule

1st T20I - Tuesday, 09-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Cuttack

2nd T20I - Thursday, 11-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, New Chandigarh

3rd T20I - Sunday, 14-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Dharamsala

4th T20I - Wednesday, 17-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Lucknow

5th T20I - Friday, 19-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Ahmedabad

Also on ABP Live | India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Unveiled: First Look at the New Design

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa BCCI India Vs South Africa T20 Series IND Vs SA T20 Series Hardik Pandya SA Vs IND T20 Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget