Hardik Pandya Returns As India Announce Squad For IND vs SA T20 Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Wednesday (December 3), announced India squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Vice-captain Shubman Gill makes a return after missing the ODIs due to a neck injury, while Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side as captain.

India have mostly kept the same T20I squad that triumphed in the Australia series, with the key addition of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returns after a two-month injury break. Pandya last played in India’s Asia Cup final win against Pakistan before being sidelined with a left quadriceps injury.

IND vs SA T20I series kicks off in Cuttack on December 9, with the second match in New Chandigarh on December 11. The third game is set for Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth in Lucknow on December 17. The series concludes with the final match in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, last month, which forced him to miss the second Test in Guwahati, where India faced a 408-run defeat. Following medical advice to rest and recover, ODI captain was also sidelined for the ongoing three-match ODI series against SA. He now returns to national team with IND-SA T20Is.

India squad for T20I series against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

Note: * Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE.

Ind vs SA T20 Series - Complete Schedule

1st T20I - Tuesday, 09-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Cuttack

2nd T20I - Thursday, 11-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, New Chandigarh

3rd T20I - Sunday, 14-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Dharamsala

4th T20I - Wednesday, 17-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Lucknow

5th T20I - Friday, 19-Dec-25, 7:00 PM, Ahmedabad

