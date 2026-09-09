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English NewsSportsCricketHardik Pandya's Comeback Takes A Big Turn: Set To Play For India A Under This Condition

Hardik Pandya's Comeback Takes A Big Turn: Set To Play For India A Under This Condition

Hardik Pandya's return is gathering pace after the all-rounder was named in India's A one-day squad against Australia A, subject to fitness clearance.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hardik Pandya named in India A squad, pending fitness.
  • He last played IPL 2026, rehabilitating at BCCI CoE.
  • This opportunity crucial for proving match fitness.
  • Australia A series vital for assessing his international readiness.

Hardik Pandya is edging closer to a return to competitive cricket, with the India all-rounder named in the India A one-day squad for the upcoming series against Australia A in Puducherry, subject to fitness clearance.

The development comes as Pandya continues his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His inclusion offers an important indication of India's plans for the 33-year-old ahead of the upcoming white-ball assignments.

Hardik Pandya Gets India A Call-Up

Pandya has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026 and has been working on his fitness during his rehabilitation programme. He was also unavailable for India's recent limited-overs assignments.

The all-rounder's inclusion in the India A squad could now provide him with an opportunity to prove his match fitness before returning to the senior side.

Pandya's selection, however, is subject to fitness clearance, meaning the final decision will depend on his assessment at the BCCI's CoE.

The India A one-day series against Australia A will be played in Puducherry on October 6, 9 and 11.

Big Test Awaits Pandya

Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the India A one-day side, with Devdutt Padikkal named his deputy. The squad also includes Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Naman Dhir, Nishant Sindhu and Hardik.

India A One-Day Squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur. (*Subject to fitness clearance.)

For Pandya, the immediate target will be getting through the fitness assessment and then building up his workload in competitive cricket.

India's home season includes a three-match ODI series against West Indies from September 27 to October 3, meaning the Australia A games come after that series rather than before it.

That makes Pandya's India A assignment particularly significant as India look to manage his return and assess his readiness for subsequent international commitments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hardik Pandya's current status regarding his return to cricket?

Hardik Pandya has been named in the India A squad for the series against Australia A, subject to fitness clearance. He is currently rehabilitating at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

When did Hardik Pandya last play competitive cricket?

Hardik Pandya has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026. He has been working on his fitness during his rehabilitation programme.

What is the condition for Hardik Pandya to play in the India A series?

His selection is subject to fitness clearance. The final decision will depend on his assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

When and where will the India A one-day series against Australia A take place?

The India A one-day series against Australia A will be played in Puducherry. The matches are scheduled for October 6, 9, and 11.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies India A Australia A BCCI Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Injury Hardik Pandya Return
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