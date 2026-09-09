Hardik Pandya has been named in the India A squad for the series against Australia A, subject to fitness clearance. He is currently rehabilitating at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Hardik Pandya's Comeback Takes A Big Turn: Set To Play For India A Under This Condition
Hardik Pandya's return is gathering pace after the all-rounder was named in India's A one-day squad against Australia A, subject to fitness clearance.
- Hardik Pandya named in India A squad, pending fitness.
- He last played IPL 2026, rehabilitating at BCCI CoE.
- This opportunity crucial for proving match fitness.
- Australia A series vital for assessing his international readiness.
Hardik Pandya is edging closer to a return to competitive cricket, with the India all-rounder named in the India A one-day squad for the upcoming series against Australia A in Puducherry, subject to fitness clearance.
The development comes as Pandya continues his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His inclusion offers an important indication of India's plans for the 33-year-old ahead of the upcoming white-ball assignments.
Hardik Pandya Gets India A Call-Up
Pandya has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026 and has been working on his fitness during his rehabilitation programme. He was also unavailable for India's recent limited-overs assignments.
The all-rounder's inclusion in the India A squad could now provide him with an opportunity to prove his match fitness before returning to the senior side.
Pandya's selection, however, is subject to fitness clearance, meaning the final decision will depend on his assessment at the BCCI's CoE.
The India A one-day series against Australia A will be played in Puducherry on October 6, 9 and 11.
Big Test Awaits Pandya
Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the India A one-day side, with Devdutt Padikkal named his deputy. The squad also includes Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Naman Dhir, Nishant Sindhu and Hardik.
India A One-Day Squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur. (*Subject to fitness clearance.)
For Pandya, the immediate target will be getting through the fitness assessment and then building up his workload in competitive cricket.
India's home season includes a three-match ODI series against West Indies from September 27 to October 3, meaning the Australia A games come after that series rather than before it.
That makes Pandya's India A assignment particularly significant as India look to manage his return and assess his readiness for subsequent international commitments.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Hardik Pandya's current status regarding his return to cricket?
When did Hardik Pandya last play competitive cricket?
Hardik Pandya has not played competitive cricket since IPL 2026. He has been working on his fitness during his rehabilitation programme.
What is the condition for Hardik Pandya to play in the India A series?
His selection is subject to fitness clearance. The final decision will depend on his assessment at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE).
When and where will the India A one-day series against Australia A take place?
The India A one-day series against Australia A will be played in Puducherry. The matches are scheduled for October 6, 9, and 11.