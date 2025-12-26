Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketHardik Pandya's Reaction To Fan's 'Bhaad Mein Jaa' Remark Wins The Internet - Watch

Hardik Pandya's Reaction To Fan's 'Bhaad Mein Jaa' Remark Wins The Internet - Watch

Hardik, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Maheika Sharma, was spotted leaving a restaurant when a large crowd of enthusiasts and paparazzi quickly swarmed them.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 10:33 AM (IST)

In the world of professional sports, the line between adoration and entitlement often blurs. Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya recently found himself at the center of a viral moment that showcased intense pressure athletes face in public spaces.

During a Christmas outing in New Delhi, the all-rounder displayed remarkable emotional maturity when a fan interaction took an ugly turn.

Hardik, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Maheika Sharma, was spotted leaving a restaurant when a large crowd of enthusiasts and paparazzi quickly swarmed them.

Despite the chaos, Pandya remained gracious, pausing to oblige several fans with selfies and photographs as he made his way toward his vehicle. However, the situation grew tense when security personnel and the sheer volume of the crowd prevented one particular individual from getting close enough for a picture.

Clearly frustrated by the missed opportunity, the fan was captured on video shouting, "Bhaad mein jaa" (Go to hell), as the cricketer prepared to leave. The remark, intended to provoke or insult, failed to elicit a negative reaction.

Instead of engaging in a confrontation or losing his cool, Pandya chose a path of dignified silence. Whether he simply didn't hear the comment over the roar of the crowd or consciously chose to ignore it, his decision to remain unbothered has earned him widespread acclaim on social media.

Watch Video

This incident comes at a time when Pandya’s public image has undergone a significant transformation.

After a challenging year marked by injuries and intense scrutiny during the IPL, he has emerged as a key leader and match-winner for the Indian team. His stellar performance in the recent T20I series against South Africa, where he smashed a blistering 16-ball fifty, had already put him back in the fans' good books.

This latest display of "off-field" restraint only further cements his status as a mature professional who understands that his silence is often more powerful than any verbal retort.

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hardik Pandya Viral Video Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Maheika Sharma Maheika Sharma
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’
Indian Student Shot Dead Near Toronto University, Consulate Expresses ‘Deep Anguish’
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget