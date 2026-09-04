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English NewsSportsCricketHardik Pandya Pays Tribute To BSF Jawans, Viral Photos Grab Attention

Hardik Pandya Pays Tribute To BSF Jawans, Viral Photos Grab Attention

Hardik Pandya has been away from competitive cricket for an extended period after suffering an injury during the IPL in May.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 04:04 PM (IST)

Pictures of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posing with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have gone viral on social media. Hardik is currently at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence as he continues his rehabilitation and works towards regaining full fitness. The all-rounder was not included in India’s squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan in September as he is yet to receive full fitness clearance.

Hardik recently attended a Duleep Trophy match and grabbed attention with a noticeable change in his appearance. The Indian star was seen sporting a clean-shaven look with just a moustache.

He later posed for photographs with BSF personnel, flashing a smile alongside the soldiers, who also appeared delighted to meet the cricketer.

See Pics

Hardik has been out of action for months

The all-rounder has been away from competitive cricket for an extended period after suffering an injury during the IPL in May. He has been undergoing rehabilitation since then and is yet to make his return to the field.

His comeback will be eagerly anticipated by Team India, given the balance he provides to the side. Hardik's ability to contribute significantly with both bat and ball allows the team greater flexibility when deciding its combination.

Hardik Pandya's international numbers

Hardik Pandya began his international career across all three formats but now represents India only in white-ball cricket.

He has played 11 Tests, 94 ODIs and 138 T20Is for India. In Test cricket, he scored 532 runs and picked up 17 wickets.

In ODIs, Hardik Pandya has accumulated 1,904 runs at an average of 32.82, including 11 half-centuries, while also taking 91 wickets.

His T20I record includes 2,288 runs in 109 innings, with nine half-centuries. With the ball, Hardik Pandya has claimed 114 wickets in the shortest format.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
BSF Jawans Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Viral Photos
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