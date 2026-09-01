Hardik Pandya Upgrades His Bald Look With A Rs 4.5 Cr Surprise | Pictures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya sported a Rs 4.5 crore Richard Mille watch.

This expensive timepiece is known for its lightweight, technical construction.

Pandya's shaved head resulted from a religious tonsure ritual.

He visited Sri Venkateswara Temple for an act of devotion.

Hardik Pandya has once again caught attention with a striking change in his appearance, but his latest viral look came with an especially extravagant detail. The Indian all-rounder was spotted wearing a Richard Mille RM 67-02, a luxury watch reportedly worth around Rs 4.5 crore.

Hardik Pandya's Rs 4.5 Crore Richard Mille Watch

Pandya's completely shaved head has sparked plenty of discussion online, but watch enthusiasts were quick to spot the high-end timepiece on his wrist in the viral pictures.

The cricketer was seen wearing the Richard Mille RM 67-02, a model known for its lightweight design and technical construction. The watch weighs only around 32 grams and is built with performance and durability in mind.

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The RM 67-02 features Carbon TPT construction, a skeletonised dial and titanium bridges. Its technical appearance is characteristic of Richard Mille's high-end sports watches.

The timepiece is reportedly valued at around Rs 4.5 crore, putting it firmly among the most expensive accessories spotted on Pandya. The cricketer has previously been seen wearing several luxury watches, reflecting his well-known interest in high-end timepieces.

The Spiritual Reason Behind Pandya's Bald Look

While the Richard Mille added a luxury touch to Pandya's appearance, his shaved head had a much deeper reason behind it.

On August 2, Pandya visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, where he underwent the traditional tonsure, or mundan, ritual. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma during the visit.

The ritual involves devotees offering their hair to Lord Venkateswara and is traditionally regarded as an act of humility, devotion and surrender.

Pandya's bald appearance, therefore, was not simply a new fashion statement. It followed his visit to the revered temple and his participation in a significant religious ritual.

With his dramatically different hairstyle and an ultra-luxurious Richard Mille on his wrist, Pandya's latest appearance ended up drawing attention for two very different reasons.