Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians' Diwali art excluded captain Hardik Pandya.

Fans noted absence, fueling speculation about his future.

Trade reports linked Pandya to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep.

No official confirmation regarding Pandya's potential team move.

Mumbai Indians' Diwali celebrations have unexpectedly turned into a talking point among IPL fans, with Hardik Pandya's absence from the franchise's festive artwork drawing attention. The AI-generated greeting featured players from both the men's and women's teams, but the MI captain was nowhere to be seen. The omission has fuelled speculation on social media, particularly with reports linking the all-rounder to a potential IPL 2027 trade involving Punjab Kings.

'Hardik Pandya Is Missing': Fans Spot MI Captain's Absence

Mumbai Indians shared an AI-generated Diwali picture featuring several members of their men's and women's squads to mark the festival. However, fans quickly noticed that Pandya had not been included in the artwork.

ALSO READ | IPL 2027 Trade Alert! Hardik Pandya's New IPL Team Revealed

The omission prompted questions in the comments section, with one user directly pointing it out by writing, "Hardik Pandya is missing."

WATCH POST

Our #OneFamily wishes you a Diwali full of light, love, and happiness! 🪔💙 What's your Outfit Of The Day? ✨ https://t.co/pUo0M57leu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 8, 2026

While the franchise did not offer an explanation for his absence, the post attracted additional attention because of the ongoing discussion about Pandya's future at Mumbai Indians.

The five-time IPL champions have yet to make any official announcement suggesting that their captain is leaving the franchise. Nevertheless, the timing of the festive post has added another talking point to the trade speculation.

WATCH: Fans React To Hardik Pandya's Absence From MI's Diwai Post

@mipaltan Hardik Pandya missing 🥹🤣 — SportsClaus (@sportsclaus) November 8, 2026

@mipaltan So this is a offical announcement. No Hardik Pandya in the frame — cric_tok (@cric_tok) November 8, 2026

@mipaltan Pandya Punjab ke poster me hi ayega ab — Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) November 8, 2026

@mipaltan No hardik Pandya in this edit. Means it's deal is locked 💯 — Cricklover (@kumarmanoj_11) November 8, 2026

@mipaltan https://t.co/BvgUJYuAXe — d h i l l o n (@idc_idkk) November 8, 2026

Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade Reports Fuel Speculation

Discussions surrounding Pandya's future intensified after reports emerged on November 7 claiming that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings had agreed to a potential player swap ahead of IPL 2027.

According to these reports, Pandya could move to Punjab Kings, with left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh heading in the opposite direction to Mumbai Indians.

However, the reported arrangement is yet to receive formal BCCI approval. Neither franchise has officially confirmed the proposed exchange, meaning the development should not be treated as a completed trade.

The possibility of such a move has nevertheless generated considerable interest, given Pandya's leadership role at Mumbai and Arshdeep's importance to Punjab's bowling attack.

Cryptic Social Media Post Adds To Hardik's Punjab Kings Links

Speculation gathered further momentum after an account operating under the name 'PunjabKingsIpI' shared a cryptic Diwali message featuring a silhouette resembling Pandya in a Punjab Kings jersey.

The caption read, "Dekho… kaun aane wala hai. Punjab di shaan, nava tufaan! Hardik Shubkamnaye Iss Diwali."

The post fuelled suggestions about a possible move, but there is an important distinction: the account was not Punjab Kings' official social media handle.

Consequently, its message cannot be treated as confirmation of Pandya joining the franchise.

With trade reports circulating and the MI captain missing from the franchise's Diwali artwork, speculation about his IPL future continues. For now, however, there is no official confirmation that Pandya will leave Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2027 season.