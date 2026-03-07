Hardik Pandya Meets Head Coach With Girlfriend Mahika - Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya was instrumental in India's semi-final win over England in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He contributed well with the bat, scoring a vital 27 runs, and followed it up with two key wickets with the ball. Amidst all the on-field action, a video of Hardik introducing his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma, to head coach Gautam Gambhir has gone viral on social media.

T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand is set for Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian squad arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 6. While most players traveled in the team bus, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel opted for their personal vehicles. During this time, Hardik's introduction of Mahika to Gambhir was captured on camera.

Gautam Gambhir's reaction

In the video, Hardik can be seen introducing Mahika Sharma to Gambhir. The head coach meets Mahika with a calm demeanor, offering a subtle smile as they greet each other.

Girlfriends & Wives are not allowed to accompany players. But Pandya is that bad boy of the class, who not just breaks rules, but also pokes the teacher 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zTCeFftlr1 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 7, 2026

Mahika has been accompanying Hardik throughout T20 World Cup 2026 and was also seen cheering for him during India's semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik's son, Agastya, was present with Mahika. After parting ways with Serbian model Natasha Stankovic in July 2024, Hardik and Natasha have continued to co-parent their son.

Hardik's performance in T20 WC 2026 so far

Up to the semi-final, Hardik Pandya has scored 199 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 163.11, including two half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken eight wickets, with his best bowling figures being 2/16.

