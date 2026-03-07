Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hardik Pandya Meets Head Coach With Girlfriend Mahika - Gambhir's Reaction Goes Viral

Hardik Pandya's introduction of Mahika Sharma to India head coach Gautam Gambhir was captured on camera.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 01:42 PM (IST)

Hardik Pandya was instrumental in India's semi-final win over England in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He contributed well with the bat, scoring a vital 27 runs, and followed it up with two key wickets with the ball. Amidst all the on-field action, a video of Hardik introducing his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma, to head coach Gautam Gambhir has gone viral on social media.

T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand is set for Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian squad arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 6. While most players traveled in the team bus, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel opted for their personal vehicles. During this time, Hardik's introduction of Mahika to Gambhir was captured on camera.

Gautam Gambhir's reaction

In the video, Hardik can be seen introducing Mahika Sharma to Gambhir. The head coach meets Mahika with a calm demeanor, offering a subtle smile as they greet each other.

Watch Video

Mahika has been accompanying Hardik throughout T20 World Cup 2026 and was also seen cheering for him during India's semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik's son, Agastya, was present with Mahika. After parting ways with Serbian model Natasha Stankovic in July 2024, Hardik and Natasha have continued to co-parent their son.

Hardik's performance in T20 WC 2026 so far

Up to the semi-final, Hardik Pandya has scored 199 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 163.11, including two half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken eight wickets, with his best bowling figures being 2/16.

Also on ABP Live | T20 World Cup Prize Money 2026: Winners, Runners-up And Super 8 Teams Set For Big Rewards

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Hardik Pandya's contribution in the semi-final match?

Hardik Pandya scored 27 runs with the bat and took two crucial wickets, helping India win the semi-final.

Who is Mahika Sharma?

Mahika Sharma is Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, whom he introduced to head coach Gautam Gambhir during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Where and when is the T20 World Cup 2026 final?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Has Mahika Sharma been present during the T20 World Cup 2026?

Yes, Mahika Sharma has accompanied Hardik throughout the tournament and was seen cheering him on at the semi-final.

ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Mahika Sharma Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup Final T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs NZ Final India Vs New Zealand Final
